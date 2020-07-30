NFC training camp battles to watch: Bears QB, Eagles WR, more

Not enough is made about how different these two players are in style, not to mention substance. Foles is at his best mad-bombing down the field from the pocket, while Trubisky's athleticism is his strength. Their contracts also tell a diverging story, with Foles having guaranteed money in Chicago until 2022 and Trubisky playing out the final season of his rookie pact after the Bears declined his fifth-year option.





All signs -- especially Trubisky's 2019 game film -- point to Foles winning the job. But Bears coach Matt Nagy won't get to see Foles on the field in his offense for long before Week 1. Splitting reps on this abbreviated timeline is a waste of time, so a quick decision would be best. It's possible Nagy will give Trubisky one final chance as the starter, if only because once he's benched, there may be no going back.