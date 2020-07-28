Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin to opt out of 2020 season

Part of the Philadelphia Eagles' plans to inject speed to the wide receiver corps will have to wait a year.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Eagles wideout Marquise Goodwin plans to opt out for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, per a source informed of the decision.

Players who voluntarily opt out of the season will receive a $150,000 salary advance and their contract will toll.

Goodwin has a five-month-old daughter. The receiver's premature son died in 2017, and he and his wife lost their unborn twins in 2018. With that background, Goodwin's opt-out is understandable, given the circumstances and uncertain nature of the virus.

The Eagles acquired Goodwin in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers during the draft.

An Olympic long-jumper, Goodwin boasts speed that the Eagles were desperate for last year after DeSean Jackson went down due to injury. Adding Goodwin to Jackson and first-rounder Jalen Reagor would have provided depth on the outside.

When healthy, Goodwin brought speed and production to San Francisco the past three seasons, but he also missed 12 games the past two years.