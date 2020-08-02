Around the NFL

New York Jets release guard Brian Winters, clear cap space

The New York Jets' longest-tenured player is no longer on the roster.

Brian Winters, the Jets' starting right guard the past few seasons, was released by the team on Sunday, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Winters played in just nine games in 2019 before landing on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury, which was the fourth instance the offensive lineman ended a season on IR. Winters was a third-round selection by the Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft and had 79 starts during his seven-year tenure.

As a result of the release, the Jets will clear $7.28 million in cap for 2020. Winters was on the final year of his contract entering this upcoming season and is now a free agent.

Greg Van Roten, who signed with the Jets in March on a free-agent deal, may assume the starting right guard position.

Winters' release is just another chapter in what has been a busy offseason for Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who's reshuffling of the O-line has been overlooked by the trade of an All-Pro safety in Jamal Adams and the decision to opt out of 2020 by linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Perhaps the decision to cut Winters will prompt another move for the Jets, who have now cleared some cap space.

