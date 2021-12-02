Top 10 most reliable NFL pass-catchers: Hunter Renfrow, Vikings duo among trustworthy targets

One of the NFL's elite receivers might typically end up higher on this list, but sixth place is no knock on Adams, Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 target in almost any situation. He's only in this place because his numbers -- again, a likely product of a higher volume of targets (115) -- don't quite stack up against some of the more notable achievers in this group. Still, Adams, like Justin Jefferson, ranks first in at least one notable category when it comes to catch rate over expected. His CROE on targets down the seams is the best in the NFL at +9 percent, and we already know how effective he is when aligned wide and in the slot. Adams has earned a lifetime's worth of trust from Rodgers, who doesn't shy from airing it out in No. 17's direction. Adams has rewarded Rodgers, recording the fourth-best catch rate over expected on targets of 10-plus air yards (+7.8 percent). Throw all of this together with his catch rate -- which is still at 69.6 percent -- and everything else we know about Adams' time in Green Bay and well, he's a lock for this list.