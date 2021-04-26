Rhett Lewis 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers help Aaron Rodgers; Bills boost backfield

One of the biggest pivot points in this draft resides right here with the Falcons and first-year GM Terry Fontenot. IF Fontenot believes one of the quarterbacks available at No. 4 is a future 10-to-15 year, Pro Bowl-caliber starting QB, then he MUST make that player the pick. You can’t pass up on a prospect of that level at this position because Fontenot is certainly hoping this is the first and last time he picks in the top 10. He might not get that choice again. Now, in this scenario, we’re saying Lance or Fields does not represent the profile I just laid out for Atlanta, and Fontenot instead decides to go with the top TE in the class, who would undoubtedly be in the conversation as the best wide receiver in this draft if he were classified that way. Pitts has the uncanny ability to separate from corners as a 6-foot-6, 245-pound phenom, but his frame, catch radius and ability to make contested catches doesn’t make that kind of separation a necessity. Aspirin, however, will be a necessity for opposing defensive coordinators as they game plan for this matchup nightmare.