Charley Casserly 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: Patriots snag Trey Lance to apprentice under Cam Newton

Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft is just hours away, and I still think five teams bring home their quarterbacks of the future Thursday night. Let's jump right in!
Lawrence has been the pick for months. The Jags aren't changing their mind about this one.
The Jets begin the Robert Saleh era by selecting a quarterback whose rating is higher than what I had for Sam Darnold before the 2018 draft. Wilson will fit nicely into this new offense.
Kyle Shanahan goes with his gut and takes the most pro-ready quarterback in the draft to put in the center of his offense.
The trade offers still aren't good enough for Atlanta to pass on Pitts, arguably the best player in this draft class. This is a huge weapon for Matt Ryan -- who I believe is still a playoff-caliber QB -- and his already-explosive offense.
The Bengals debate between protecting Joe Burrow and adding a game-changing weapon in Ja'Marr Chase, but ultimately go with Sewell in an effort to keep the second-year QB upright.
The Dolphins add a big-time playmaker to help further the development of second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The Lions need to upgrade their receiving corps. What better way to do that than by drafting a guy who's been labeled a mix of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley?
After trading away Teddy Bridgewater on the eve of the draft, the Panthers go get their QB1 Sam Darnold a left tackle. I do think they could also trade back and still get Slater.
With Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater already on the roster, the Broncos add another player to the QB room. They are determined to get the position fixed.
Dallas snags one of the best defensive players in the draft to pair with Trevon Diggs, giving new DC Dan Quinn two good, young cornerbacks.
Big Blue desperately needs an outside pass rusher, and it's a close call between Paye and Jaelan Phillips.
The Eagles fill a longtime need by nabbing a top CB prospect. They can add a receiving weapon on Day 2 or 3.
The Bolts continue to rebuild the O-line to protect reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert.
The offensive line has been a problem area for quite some time. Jenkins immediately helps improve the unit.
There are a lot of options for New England when it comes to the quarterback position, and I don't think it stops with Cam Newton. Do they trade for Jimmy G? Do they draft a guy early? In this case, they snag a QB with a lot of upside.
Kyler Murray gets a Tyreek Hill-esque deep threat to help stretch the field.
Farley was the top cornerback in this class prior to his recent back surgery. Even though he won't be in Cleveland to bro hug Roger Goodell, one of the most complete defensive players in the draft goes to Las Vegas at No. 17.
Some feel Phillips has the most potential of any pass rusher in this class. He proves to be the apple of the Dolphins' eye here.
The best defensive player in the draft joins the league's second-ranked defense from 2020. Yep, that'll work.
With a lot of the same skills Minnesota's Justin Jefferson possesses, Toney gives the Chicago offense a speed receiver to help stretch the field.
This pick solidifies the void left at the LT position by Anthony Castonzo's retirement. Many have Darrisaw as the draft's second-best left tackle.
The Titans take the best pass rusher available to help boost an area that caused them a lot of problems last season.
Robert Saleh gets a versatile cornerback who's very good in zone and press coverage.
A big priority for Pittsburgh is improving a poor run game, and the Steelers accomplish that goal by selecting the best running back in this class.
Moehrig comes in as an aggressive safety against the run with good coverage skills who'll be an immediate contributor to the Jags' defense.
Cleveland has brought in a lot of defensive help this offseason and the buck doesn't stop on Day 1 of the draft as it adds another piece that can help on nickel defense right away.
The Ravens need help at pass rusher, wide receiver and along the O-line. With their first of two first-round picks -- thanks to the Orlando Brown trade -- the take Tryon, who has the size and speed they desire off the edge.
I'm sticking with Samuel here. With Janoris Jenkins out the door, the rookie plugs right in opposite Marshon Lattimore.
Brian Gutekunst jumps at the opportunity to fill a big hole in the middle of Green Bay's defense, before going to work on finding a weapon for Aaron Rodgers on Day 2.
Looking for more speed in the backfield, the Bills take the dynamic home run hitter out of Clemson.
Eichenberg helps fill a huge void left by Orlando Brown's departure because he can slide right in at right tackle.
For the team that has retained everyone and their dog, they bring in another good defensive lineman. You can never have enough help up front.