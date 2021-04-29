Peter Schrager 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles, Patriots trade into top 10

With the 2021 NFL Draft set to begin at 8 p.m. ET from Cleveland, here's my final look at Round 1.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson · QB

This has been the pick since the Jets beat the Rams back in December. I'm not sure Urban Meyer leaves the TV world if this quarterback isn't waiting in the wings.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
BYU · QB

About a week ago, I heard a whisper that this wasn't a done deal. I made some more calls, and barring something crazy, it is. Wilson will be the Jets' next great hope at QB.

Pick
3
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
Alabama · QB

How confident am I on this? I've worked with John Lynch on FOX broadcasts. I've known Kyle Shanahan for years. And I have a lot of history with the 49ers organization. They won't tell me (or anyone) squat.

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Florida · TE

I feel 80/20 on this one. Pitts makes a lot more sense amid the Julio Jones trade chatter (salary cap casualty) this week. New Falcons coach Arthur Smith made sweet music with Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser in his offense. Pitts and Hayden Hurst would be a dynamic TE duo. 

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
Oregon · OT

Cincinnati isn't telling anyone this pick. I respect that. I've gone back and forth on Ja'Marr Chase and Sewell here. In the end, I'm going with protection for the franchise cornerstone. 

Pick
6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU · WR

This works out perfectly for the Dolphins. If it goes Kyle Pitts and Chase at Nos. 4 and 5, I could see them taking DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle over Penei Sewell

Pick
7
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Lions)
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama · CB

The Lions want to trade back. Badly. Our first massive trade of the evening comes here. I get the feeling the Eagles want one of the top two CBs, and with whispers out there that their NFC East rivals are also in that market, Howie Roseman continues to wheel and deal. In this case, the Philly GM has to give up just the 12th overall pick and a pair of third-rounders to move up five spots and get Surtain. 

Pick
8
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(via Panthers)
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Ohio State · QB

New England goes and get Fields, a guy many in the league seem to be split on. Although it might be a silent majority, more offensive coaches than not love the size, the speed, the makeup, the smarts and the person. I don't think the Patriots are done with their offseason of aggressiveness.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
North Dakota State · QB

But they got Teddy Bridgewater! I don't know. Lance likely isn't starting in Year 1, anyway. George Paton's first pick as a GM is his future franchise pick.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
South Carolina · CB

With Surtain off the board, the Cowboys don't have to decide between the draft's top two CBs. As NFL Media's Jane Slater noted on Good Morning Football, there's familiarity here, too. Horn's dad, Joe, played for Mike McCarthy in Kansas City.

Pick
11
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama · WR

The Giants miss out on both of the top corners (either of whom I think they'd take instead of a wideout) and go with Waddle over his college teammate DeVonta Smith. Dealer's choice here. GM Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge love toughness. They love gamers. Waddle's return to the field for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game is all that and more.

Pick
12
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via Eagles)
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern · OT

Detroit trades back and still gets a mauling offensive lineman who exemplifies what the new regime is looking to be. Think about the personalities in that building, including Chris Spielman and Dan Campbell. Tough. Tough. Tough. That's Slater.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC · OG

Every draft, there's a player who goes a little higher than the mocks anticipate. That could be Vera-Tucker this year. I won't be shocked if he goes before Slater when it's all said and done. The Chargers make sense, even with DeVonta Smith still on the board.

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami · Edge

Phillips could go as high as No. 7 and as low as No. 20. Some teams have dinged him, while others love his game. I think he's the first pass rusher off the board and would be great opposite Danielle Hunter.

Pick
15
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(via Patriots)
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · WR

This would be an unbelievable scenario for Carolina. It's unlikely Smith falls all the way to 15th. Heck, I think he could go as high as No. 6 to Miami. But the way this shakes out, the Panthers trade back seven spots, scoop up the Heisman winner and get an additional second-round pick from New England.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Zaven Collins
Zaven Collins
Tulsa · LB

The Cardinals love Collins. I know that. But could they really go defense two years in a row with top-20 picks? Another name to watch: RB Najee Harris.

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Penn State · LB

The Raiders -- particularly head coach Jon Gruden and offensive line coach Tom Cable -- would love to see one of the top tackles fall to No. 17. I don't see it happening. So they go Parsons, who would be an immediate upgrade at linebacker in Las Vegas.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Michigan · Edge

I've heard a lot of buzz on Paye of late. Like top-10 buzz. Brian Flores is a defensive coach at heart. The Dolphins get offense with the sixth pick, and Paye falls to them at No. 18. Seems about right.

Pick
19
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech · OT

If one of the QBs falls out of the top 10, both Washington and Chicago could be movers and shakers in the teens. Here, Washington takes Darrisaw -- a player who went from being lightly recruited out of a Military Academy to becoming a top-20 prospect at Virginia Tech.

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Teven Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State · OT

Chicago's offense wasn't very good last year. One reason for that: The injuries across the offensive line early in the season. Once the younger guys got going, the team started to gel a bit more down the stretch. With the run on tackles in full swing, the Bears draft one of the last first-round prospects on the board at 20.

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari
Georgia · Edge

An athletic, if undersized, pass rusher who joins a team that lost Denico Autry in free agency this offseason. Ojulari is descended from a Nigerian king and his famous grandfather, Prince Twins Seven-Seven, was a famous artist.

Pick
22
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
(via Titans)
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
Alabama · RB

With a lot of buzz on the Jets potentially taking a running back, the Steelers give a fourth-round pick to Tennessee to move up two spots and take Harris.

Pick
23
New York Jets
New York Jets
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
Clemson · RB

The Jets would love one of the top offensive linemen to fall to them here, but it looks like the run occurs in the 12-to-20 range. Instead, they get Etienne, who may fit the Kyle Shanahan-esque offense that Mike LaFleur will deploy in New York more than Najee Harris.

Pick
24
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
(via Steelers)
Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II
Northwestern · CB

Tennessee has needs at corner, and Newsome is fast, smart and tough. Good fit here.

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jayson Oweh
Jayson Oweh
Penn State · Edge

Jacksonville wants to build from the inside out and do so with speed, length and fury. Urban Meyer recruited Oweh way back when the edge rusher was in high school. Meyer gets him here, as his first defensive draft pick.

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Tyson Campbell
Tyson Campbell
Georgia · CB

I think Cleveland goes corner -- or that's what I'm hearing, at least. This could be Campbell, Eric Stokes or whichever CB the team values most on its board. Caleb Farley could be the guy, too.

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Trevon Moehrig
Trevon Moehrig
TCU · S

Moehrig does it all. The Thorpe Award winner (given to college football's top DB) would be a great fit in the Ravens' defensive backfield. Baltimore might think this is a luxury, but the TCU product could play all over the field. If Moehrig's on the board, don't be shocked if he's the pick at 27.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney
Florida · WR

Lots of Caleb Farley-to-New Orleans talk on Tuesday and Wednesday. It's possible. Or the Saints go with Toney, who could be an electric addition to an offense that lost Emmanuel Sanders and Jared Cook this offseason.

Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Mississippi · WR

Moore could be the fifth receiver taken in Round 1, or be an early-Day 2 pick. I think the 20-to-32 range makes sense. And yes, the Packers grab a WR in the first round for the first time since drafting Javon Walker 20th overall back in 2002.

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Levi Onwuzurike
Levi Onwuzurike
Washington · DT

Onwuzurike is a name you're not seeing in too many Round 1 mocks. I think he could be a sneaky end-of-the-first-round guy. From what I know about a lot of teams' boards, his name is up there and atop a lot of the DT groups. Buffalo makes sense.

Pick
31
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Miami · Edge

If the Ravens could get a pass rusher like Rousseau this late in the first round, defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale would be doing backflips. They lost two fine ones in free agency. Rousseau would fit a long tradition of great former Miami Hurricanes becoming Ravens.

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jamin Davis
Jamin Davis
Kentucky · LB

Tampa Bay could take anyone here. Every team I've spoken with seems to see Davis as a first-rounder. Let's drop him in a room that already has Lavonte David and Devin White.

