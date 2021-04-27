Around the NFL

Falcons GM Fontenot on possible Julio Jones trade: 'You have to listen if people call on any player'

Published: Apr 27, 2021 at 08:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The possibility the Falcons could trade star receiver Julio Jones leaked from every avenue of the NFL national reporting establishment on Monday, creating a frenzy about the possibility of one of the best players in the league changing clubs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Atlanta received trade calls for Jones. Any trade would be executed after June 1 to help spread the dead-money cap hit over two seasons and give the cap-strapped Falcons relief. Rapoport joined Peter King of NBC Sports and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated in reporting interest in trading Jones.

New Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, when asked by Justin Felder of FOX 5 Sports directly about the reports, didn't deny them or even try to suppress the topic. Instead, he was honest about the Falcons' salary cap situation, which necessitates considering every possible mode of mending, including parting with one of the club's all-time greats.

"That's one of those things that when you're doing things the right way in an organization, you have to listen if people call on any player," Fontenot said. "Especially, we are in a difficult cap situation. That's just the circumstance. It's not a surprise for us. We knew the circumstance we were in. Our administration has done an excellent job up to this point, getting us in position to be able to manage the cap. Yet, we still have more work to do. So, when teams call about any players, then we have to listen, and we have to weigh it, and we have to determine what's best for the organization, and we have to handle everything with class. Obviously, that particular player we hold him in high regard. He's special, what he's done and what he continues to do here, but we have to consider any players if it's right for the team because we have to do what's best for this organization."

The Falcons are in salary-cap hell. According to Over The Cap, Atlanta doesn't even currently have enough space needed to sign its rookie class. Moves will need to be made.

Trading Jones post-June 1 would create $15.3 million in cap space in 2021, with a bigger dead-money hit coming in 2022. Trading him before June 1 would not alleviate the Falcons' cap situation, thus won't happen, though a swap could be agreed to as soon as this week.

With the need to execute a trade down the line, the Falcons would be looking at trade compensation coming in the likely form of 2022 draft picks. Given some GMs' shaky opinion of evaluating the 2021 draft due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that might be a preferred compensation for ATL.

The 32-year-old Jones played in just nine games in 2020, his fewest since 2013. The question for any team trading for the star receiver is whether last year was a minor blip for one of the game's best field-tilters or a sign of a decline.

Fontenot's willingness to openly discuss trading Jones should only fan the flames ahead of Thursday's draft.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray on whether he has any influence on Cardinals draft: 'I don't know why I wouldn't'

Kyler Murray is the foundational cornerstone of the Cardinals franchise. As such, the third-year QB says he feels his input should be considered when it comes to Arizona's draft selections. 
news

Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'one of the many things' considered with No. 5 pick

The Bengals are poised to select an impact player at No. 5 who should immediately upgrade their offense. Whether it is offensive tackle Penei Sewell or receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the most significant topic of discussion.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Tuesday's news and notes

Alabama's Najee Harris, Clemson's Travis Etienne and North Carolina's Javonte Williams are the consensus top three running backs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing one of them at No. 24 overall, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.  
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Draft Week-palooza Day 1 

A room filled with some heroes – Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, starting with Sessler's elation over a pick at the draft 9 years ago
news

Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is 'our guy,' will 'be our quarterback for the foreseeable future'

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst discussed Aaron Rodgers' existing contract and where he fits into Green Bay's plans on Monday, doubling down on the team's conviction in continuing the Rodgers era.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Monday's news and notes

Having fallen a win shy of the Super Bowl in each of the last two seasons, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst admits it's always "tempting" to trade up to grab a difference maker. Titans GM Jon Robinson's eyeing draft talent that he can plug-and-play right away.
news

Baker Mayfield focused on winning over contract extension: 'Everything will happen how it should'

After the Browns recently picked up his fifth-year option, Baker Mayfield isn't concerned about a possible extension. The fourth-year QB believes that will come if he continues to win games for Cleveland.
news

John Lynch will 'always defer' to Kyle Shanahan on QBs; 49ers vow to make 'great decision' at No. 3

49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan tried to clarify their position ahead of Round 1 and cool down heated discussion and argument amongst fans regarding the No. 3 pick.
news

Roundup: Buccaneers exercise fifth-year option on DT Vita Vea

The Buccaneers have made another transaction involving one of last season's starters. Plus, other news Around the NFL is monitoring on Monday.
news

Former Steelers OL Marcus Gilbert announces retirement from NFL

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle ﻿Marcus Gilbert﻿ is officially calling in an end to his NFL career.
news

Kevin Colbert: Steelers prefer draft prospects who didn't opt out of 2020 season

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert spoke with reporters Monday, just three days before the opening round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he reiterated a stance he and Pittsburgh's front office had taken nearly a year ago.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW