Jaguars in line for No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft after Jets earn first win

An eventful Week 15 has set up an intriguing scenario involving the NFL's two worst teams.

Following Sunday's stunning 23-20 upset of the 9-4 Rams, the once-winless Jets (1-13) moved into a tie with the Jaguars, who lost 40-14 to the Ravens, for the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Should both clubs lose their remaining two games, the top spot would be decided by a tiebreaker based on strength of schedule.