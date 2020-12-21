Jaguars in line for No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft after Jets earn first win

An eventful Week 15 has set up an intriguing scenario involving the NFL's two worst teams.
Following Sunday's stunning 23-20 upset of the 9-4 Rams, the once-winless Jets (1-13) moved into a tie with the Jaguars, who lost 40-14 to the Ravens, for the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Should both clubs lose their remaining two games, the top spot would be decided by a tiebreaker based on strength of schedule.
Entering Week 15, the Jets (.592) had a higher SOS than the Jaguars (.536), meaning Jacksonville would have the inside track on potentially drafting Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, the presumed top selection in next year's draft.