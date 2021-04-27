Bucky Brooks 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: 49ers pick Trey Lance; Najee Harris to Cardinals

With the 2021 NFL Draft just days away, here's my third and final crack at projecting how Round 1 might play out on Thursday, April 29, in Cleveland.
Want to create your own mock for the 2021 NFL Draft? Check out PFF's draft simulator to play out countless scenarios for every team spanning all seven rounds.
Urban Meyer ushers in a new era of Jaguars football by selecting Lawrence to be the franchise quarterback for the next decade.
The Jets grab a franchise QB with Aaron Rodgers-like arm talent and improvisational skills to build around.
The North Dakota State product gives Kyle Shanahan a raw -- but talented -- dual-threat playmaker who has tremendous upside.
Arthur Smith attempts to rejuvenate Matt Ryan by upgrading the talent around him. The hybrid tight end is an incredibly versatile weapon with big-play potential. He'll provide plenty of production for the Falcons.
Upgrading the offensive line is a top priority, with Joe Burrow looking like a potential star in the making.
Adding a No.1 receiver to the lineup is a top priority for the Dolphins as they build around Tua Tagovailoa.
The Lions need difference-makers on the defensive side of the ball to close the gap on their NFC North rivals. Parsons is the best defender in the draft, with sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability and explosive pass-rush skills. Plus, he is capable of covering running backs and tight ends.
The Panthers will give Sam Darnold every opportunity to be their QB1 for the long term by beefing up the protection around him.
Vic Fangio knows the Broncos need a talented secondary to contain the high-powered offenses within the division. Horn is the best pure man-to-man cover corner in the draft.
The polished technician will team with his former 'Bama partner, Trevon Diggs, to give the Cowboys an intriguing tandem on the outside.
The Giants’ offense hasn’t been the same since they traded OBJ. Waddle gives the G-Men an explosive weapon to round out the team's revamped receiving corps.
The Eagles desperately need a No. 1 receiver to anchor the passing game. The silky-smooth Smith is an exceptional route runner with vertical playmaking ability.
Pairing Paye with Joey Bosa would give the Chargers a complementary set of bookends to harass AFC West opponents.
The versatile USC product shores up a big weakness for the Vikings as an athletic interior blocker with the ability to play tackle if needed.
Perhaps Bill Belichick changes his ways and selects a quarterback in the first round. Fields is a five-star talent who offers big-play potential in both the run and pass games.
The recent signing of James Conner won’t prevent the Cardinals from attempting to upgrade their backfield with a hybrid playmaker.
The Raiders need an infusion of athleticism and playmaking ability on the second level. Owusu-Koramoah is a sideline-to-sideline defender with speed, instincts and big-hit ability.
The big-bodied linebacker offers the kind of versatility Brian Flores covets on the second level of his defense.
Ron Rivera and the WFT could take the Alabama passer to be their franchise quarterback of the future. Jones is a distributor with the intelligence and managerial skills needed to win games from the pocket.
The Bears haven’t drafted an offensive tackle higher than the fifth round since 2011 (Gabe Carimi, No. 29 overall). Darrishaw is a plug-and-play prospect with Pro Bowl potential.
The Colts must generate pressure with a four-man rush to effectively run Matt Eberflus’ version of the Tampa 2. Phillips is a skilled technician with a nonstop motor and a polished game.
The ball-hawking safety would add another versatile defender to the roster. Moehrig would team with Kevin Byard to give the Titans a solid safety tandem to protect the middle of the field.
The process of building around a young quarterback starts with adding a top-notch center to the lineup. I accounted for Dickerson's late-season knee injury in my most recent Top Five rankings, but he's the No. 1 center in the draft when healthy. He has a rugged game that could enable him to shine early in his career.
Adding speed and athleticism to an already-fast defense would give the Steelers a decided advantage over opponents opting to spread it out. Davis is a playmaker with instincts, awareness and ball-hawk ability.
Building up the middle of the defense is a top priority for the Jaguars. The beefy defensive tackle should spark improved production against the run.
Cleveland's focus on defense this offseason, most recently with the signing of Jadeveon Clowney, continues on Day 1 of the draft. The former No. 1 overall pick should provide a boost to the Browns' front, but he's more of a run stopper than a sack artist, so Cleveland could certainly still add a promising edge rusher to the rotation.
Replacing Matt Judon with an explosive pass rusher possessing A+ athleticism tops GM Eric DeCosta’s to-do list.
The Saints need to find a pass rusher to fill the void created by the departures of Sheldon Rankins and Trey Hendrickson. Onwuzurike has the size, length and hand skills to create problems from the interior.
The Packers’ lack of depth on the front line was exposed during the playoffs. Mayfield is a natural right tackle with the potential to play inside or outside at the next level.
Farley's back issues could see him slide on draft day, but Buffalo could cushion that fall. Adding a steady cover corner with a diverse game and ball-hawking skills would solidify the Bills’ defensive lineup.
The recent trade of Orlando Browns makes offensive tackle a top priority for the Ravens. Jenkins is an athletic big body with the length to stymie pass rushers off the edge.
The Bucs could prepare for JPP's potential departure next March by taking his clone at the end of Round 1.The Miami standout is an intriguing pass rusher with the length and athleticism to give blockers problems off the edge and inside.