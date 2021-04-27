Bucky Brooks 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: 49ers pick Trey Lance; Najee Harris to Cardinals

Published: Apr 27, 2021 at 08:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

With the 2021 NFL Draft just days away, here's my third and final crack at projecting how Round 1 might play out on Thursday, April 29, in Cleveland.

Want to create your own mock for the 2021 NFL Draft? Check out PFF's draft simulator to play out countless scenarios for every team spanning all seven rounds.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson · QB

Urban Meyer ushers in a new era of Jaguars football by selecting Lawrence to be the franchise quarterback for the next decade.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
BYU · QB

The Jets grab a franchise QB with Aaron Rodgers-like arm talent and improvisational skills to build around.

Pick
3
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
North Dakota State · QB

The North Dakota State product gives Kyle Shanahan a raw -- but talented -- dual-threat playmaker who has tremendous upside.

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Florida · TE

Arthur Smith attempts to rejuvenate Matt Ryan by upgrading the talent around him. The hybrid tight end is an incredibly versatile weapon with big-play potential. He'll provide plenty of production for the Falcons.

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
Oregon · OT

Upgrading the offensive line is a top priority, with Joe Burrow looking like a potential star in the making.

Pick
6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU · WR

Adding a No.1 receiver to the lineup is a top priority for the Dolphins as they build around Tua Tagovailoa.

Pick
7
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Penn State · LB

The Lions need difference-makers on the defensive side of the ball to close the gap on their NFC North rivals. Parsons is the best defender in the draft, with sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability and explosive pass-rush skills. Plus, he is capable of covering running backs and tight ends.

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern · OL

The Panthers will give Sam Darnold every opportunity to be their QB1 for the long term by beefing up the protection around him.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
South Carolina · CB

Vic Fangio knows the Broncos need a talented secondary to contain the high-powered offenses within the division. Horn is the best pure man-to-man cover corner in the draft.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama · CB

The polished technician will team with his former 'Bama partner, Trevon Diggs, to give the Cowboys an intriguing tandem on the outside.

Pick
11
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama · WR

The Giants’ offense hasn’t been the same since they traded OBJ. Waddle gives the G-Men an explosive weapon to round out the team's revamped receiving corps.

Pick
12
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · WR

The Eagles desperately need a No. 1 receiver to anchor the passing game. The silky-smooth Smith is an exceptional route runner with vertical playmaking ability. 

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Michigan · Edge

Pairing Paye with Joey Bosa would give the Chargers a complementary set of bookends to harass AFC West opponents.

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC · OG

The versatile USC product shores up a big weakness for the Vikings as an athletic interior blocker with the ability to play tackle if needed. 

Pick
15
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Ohio State · QB

Perhaps Bill Belichick changes his ways and selects a quarterback in the first round. Fields is a five-star talent who offers big-play potential in both the run and pass games.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
Alabama · RB

The recent signing of James Conner won’t prevent the Cardinals from attempting to upgrade their backfield with a hybrid playmaker.

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame · LB

The Raiders need an infusion of athleticism and playmaking ability on the second level. Owusu-Koramoah is a sideline-to-sideline defender with speed, instincts and big-hit ability. 

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Zaven Collins
Zaven Collins
Tulsa · LB

The big-bodied linebacker offers the kind of versatility Brian Flores covets on the second level of his defense. 

Pick
19
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
Alabama · QB

Ron Rivera and the WFT could take the Alabama passer to be their franchise quarterback of the future. Jones is a distributor with the intelligence and managerial skills needed to win games from the pocket. 

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech · OT

The Bears haven’t drafted an offensive tackle higher than the fifth round since 2011 (Gabe Carimi, No. 29 overall). Darrishaw is a plug-and-play prospect with Pro Bowl potential. 

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami · Edge

The Colts must generate pressure with a four-man rush to effectively run Matt Eberflus’ version of the Tampa 2. Phillips is a skilled technician with a nonstop motor and a polished game.

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Trevon Moehrig
Trevon Moehrig
TCU · S

The ball-hawking safety would add another versatile defender to the roster. Moehrig would team with Kevin Byard to give the Titans a solid safety tandem to protect the middle of the field.

Pick
23
New York Jets
New York Jets
Landon Dickerson
Landon Dickerson
Alabama · C

The process of building around a young quarterback starts with adding a top-notch center to the lineup. I accounted for Dickerson's late-season knee injury in my most recent Top Five rankings, but he's the No. 1 center in the draft when healthy. He has a rugged game that could enable him to shine early in his career.

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jamin Davis
Jamin Davis
Kentucky · LB

Adding speed and athleticism to an already-fast defense would give the Steelers a decided advantage over opponents opting to spread it out. Davis is a playmaker with instincts, awareness and ball-hawk ability.

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Christian Barmore
Christian Barmore
Alabama · DT

Building up the middle of the defense is a top priority for the Jaguars. The beefy defensive tackle should spark improved production against the run.

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Joe Tryon
Joe Tryon
Washington · Edge

Cleveland's focus on defense this offseason, most recently with the signing of Jadeveon Clowney, continues on Day 1 of the draft. The former No. 1 overall pick should provide a boost to the Browns' front, but he's more of a run stopper than a sack artist, so Cleveland could certainly still add a promising edge rusher to the rotation.

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari
Georgia · Edge

Replacing Matt Judon with an explosive pass rusher possessing A+ athleticism tops GM Eric DeCosta’s to-do list.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Levi Onwuzurike
Levi Onwuzurike
Washington · DT

The Saints need to find a pass rusher to fill the void created by the departures of Sheldon Rankins and Trey Hendrickson. Onwuzurike has the size, length and hand skills to create problems from the interior. 

Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jalen Mayfield
Jalen Mayfield
Michigan · OT

The Packers’ lack of depth on the front line was exposed during the playoffs. Mayfield is a natural right tackle with the potential to play inside or outside at the next level.

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Caleb Farley
Caleb Farley
Virginia Tech · CB

Farley's back issues could see him slide on draft day, but Buffalo could cushion that fall. Adding a steady cover corner with a diverse game and ball-hawking skills would solidify the Bills’ defensive lineup.

Pick
31
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Teven Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State · OT

The recent trade of Orlando Browns makes offensive tackle a top priority for the Ravens. Jenkins is an athletic big body with the length to stymie pass rushers off the edge. 

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Miami · Edge

The Bucs could prepare for JPP's potential departure next March by taking his clone at the end of Round 1.The Miami standout is an intriguing pass rusher with the length and athleticism to give blockers problems off the edge and inside.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Rhett Lewis 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers help Aaron Rodgers; Bills boost backfield

In his one and only mock draft of the season, Rhett Lewis predicts two of the league's top offenses will add firepower late in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 7: Bucs select WR with final pick

In Round 7 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bucs close out the proceedings by adding a WR for Tom Brady.
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 3: Washington picks QB Davis Mills

In Round 3 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he sees only one QB -- Davis Mills -- coming off the board. Where will the Stanford passer land?
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 5: 49ers add offensive weaponry

In Round 5 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers spend all three of their picks on offensive players.
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 6: Eagles select Notre Dame QB Ian Book

In Round 6 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Eagles, Patriots and Saints select quarterbacks.
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 4: Cowboys select WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

In Round 4 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cowboys add to their already stacked WR corps with USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 1: Broncos, Bears trade up for QBs

In Chad Reuter's first and only seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he sees both the Broncos and the Bears trading up -- in Chicago's case, 12 spots -- to select QBs. 
news

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 2: Elijah Moore among 5 WRs selected

In Chad Reuter's one-and-only seven-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he has Ole Miss' Elijah Moore as the first of five WRs selected in Round 2.
news

Peter Schrager 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cardinals, Patriots trade up for Alabama receivers

In his second Round 1 mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager has both the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots trading up to select wide receivers. See all of Schrager's picks, from 1 to 32.
news

Charles Davis 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Falcons pick Justin Fields to succeed Matt Ryan

The Falcons and Patriots are among the five teams that select QBs in Charles Davis' first mock draft of 2021. Which prospects could be chosen to succeed Matt Ryan and Cam Newton?
news

Charley Casserly 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington trades up for QB Trey Lance

In his second mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, Charley Casserly projects five teams will select quarterbacks in Round 1, including one NFC East team that trades up to nab its desired QB of the future.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW