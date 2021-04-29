Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers trade up to add playmaker for Aaron Rodgers

With the 2021 NFL Draft just hours away, here's my final mock before the festivities begin at 8 p.m. ET.
No change at the top. Lawrence has long been locked in at No. 1 because of his potential and special traits.
All signs point to the Jets going with Wilson as the new face of the offense.
We'll find out soon enough, but the 49ers are unlikely to allow outside noise to dissuade them from grabbing the quarterback Kyle Shanahan prefers.
The Falcons add a dynamic pass catcher who could help alleviate the sting if they do decide to trade Julio Jones in the near future.
There are potential starters at offensive tackle to be found beyond Round 1, but you won't find another Ja'Marr Chase outside of this round. Swing for the fences!
The Dolphins are set up to take a pass catcher or an offensive tackle here. With Chase off the board, my guess is Miami will take Waddle, who creates easy catch-and-run opportunities.
Lance's size, arm talent, mobility and football IQ should all be appealing to Bill Belichick. The Patriots add their quarterback of the future and allow him to marinate this season.
Carolina needs to find a starter at CB, but that can be addressed in the second round. Sewell gives the Panthers an instant starter at the coveted left tackle position. Breathe, Sam Darnold.
The Broncos sit tight and have Fields fall right into their lap. The addition of Teddy Bridgewater could make Drew Lock expendable in this scenario.
Dallas lands a tremendous technician with prototypical measurables and football pedigree to bolster the secondary.
The Giants could go with a defensive end here, but Parsons is a better player than any of the edge defenders in this draft and makes a lot of sense as a fit.
If Lance or Fields were to be available here, it might get interesting. Instead, the Eagles grab a big, talented corner to address their coverage woes.
Dream scenario for the Chargers, as one of the top offensive linemen in the draft falls to them. Slater can play tackle or guard and feels like a very safe pick.
The Vikings also need help on the offensive line, but Phillips is a fit for what Mike Zimmer typically looks for off the edge.
If the Lions move back and still land the most polished, game-ready prospect at receiver, then bravo to Brad Holmes in his first draft as Detroit’s general manager.
Arizona needs a cornerback, but might not reach for one at this spot. Instead, the Cardinals bring in a big, talented three-down linebacker to groom next to Isaiah Simmons.
Immensely talented but with a low-burn demeanor on the field at times, Darrisaw could really benefit from being paired with Raiders O-line coach Tom Cable.
Vera-Tucker has guard/tackle flexibility in addition to NFL-ready power and body control. Some teams see him as a future Pro Bowl guard, but it might be premature to rule out a full-time look at right tackle.
The Jets have a major need for pass-rush help. With Paye still on the board within shouting distance of their pick at No. 23, they could decide to jump up and grab the big, talented edge rusher.
Jenkins has good tape at tackle and fills a massive need for the Bears.
The Colts have stayed away from drafting cornerbacks in the first round during Chris Ballard's stint as GM, but that trend comes to an end with this pick.
Newsome could answer Tennessee's need for a cornerback, but there are other holes to fill on the roster, which might have the Titans looking to trade down and add draft capital.
Washington moves down and still adds a dynamic linebacker who can shut down the running game, rush the passer and drop into coverage. There is still polish needed with his overall instincts, though.
While the Steelers might want to fix the running game by building up front, having a talented running back who can create for himself isn't the worst option in this spot.
With the Ravens and Saints lurking in front of them, the Packers might be willing to take a small jump up the draft board to give Aaron Rodgers the help he needs at receiver.
The Browns could add another edge rusher at this spot or look toward Alabama DT Christian Barmore, but Davis plays with excellent speed on scrapes and would improve the Browns' cover talent at linebacker.
Route technician with decent size who will need to work on playing more physically against NFL press coverage. Holding two picks in the first round, the Ravens really need to add a WR with one of them.
The Saints know they need cornerback help. Stokes offers a terrific blend of size/speed/play strength and the ability to match up with the fastest wideouts in the league.
I think Freiermuth will be a Jaguar, whether they take him with their second pick in Round 1 or first pick in Round 2 (No. 33 overall). Jacksonville needs a TE and Freiermuth's former position coach at Penn State, Tyler Bowen, was hired to Urban Meyer's staff this offseason.
Oweh is still raw and lacks instincts as a rusher, but his explosiveness could be hard to pass up for a unit looking to add some juice off the edge.
Ojulari plays bigger than his listed weight when engaged in hand-to-hand combat at the point of attack. His rush plan needs development, but he just feels like a Baltimore Ravens type of defender.
If Barmore fell to the Bucs, they would be hard-pressed to pass on him. He has three-down talent and adds youth to a veteran interior.