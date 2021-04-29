Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers trade up to add playmaker for Aaron Rodgers

Published: Apr 29, 2021 at 08:09 AM
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

With the 2021 NFL Draft just hours away, here's my final mock before the festivities begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Want to create your own mock for the 2021 NFL Draft? Check out PFF's draft simulator to play out countless scenarios for every team spanning all seven rounds.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson · QB

No change at the top. Lawrence has long been locked in at No. 1 because of his potential and special traits.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
BYU · QB

All signs point to the Jets going with Wilson as the new face of the offense.

Pick
3
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
Alabama · QB

We'll find out soon enough, but the 49ers are unlikely to allow outside noise to dissuade them from grabbing the quarterback Kyle Shanahan prefers.

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Florida · TE

The Falcons add a dynamic pass catcher who could help alleviate the sting if they do decide to trade Julio Jones in the near future.

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU · WR

There are potential starters at offensive tackle to be found beyond Round 1, but you won't find another Ja'Marr Chase outside of this round. Swing for the fences!

Pick
6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama · WR

The Dolphins are set up to take a pass catcher or an offensive tackle here. With Chase off the board, my guess is Miami will take Waddle, who creates easy catch-and-run opportunities.

Pick
7
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(via Lions)
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
North Dakota State · QB

Lance's size, arm talent, mobility and football IQ should all be appealing to Bill Belichick. The Patriots add their quarterback of the future and allow him to marinate this season.

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
Oregon · OT

Carolina needs to find a starter at CB, but that can be addressed in the second round. Sewell gives the Panthers an instant starter at the coveted left tackle position. Breathe, Sam Darnold.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Ohio State · QB

The Broncos sit tight and have Fields fall right into their lap. The addition of Teddy Bridgewater could make Drew Lock expendable in this scenario.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama · CB

Dallas lands a tremendous technician with prototypical measurables and football pedigree to bolster the secondary.

Pick
11
New York Giants
New York Giants
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Penn State · LB

The Giants could go with a defensive end here, but Parsons is a better player than any of the edge defenders in this draft and makes a lot of sense as a fit.

Pick
12
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
South Carolina · CB

If Lance or Fields were to be available here, it might get interesting. Instead, the Eagles grab a big, talented corner to address their coverage woes.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern · OL

Dream scenario for the Chargers, as one of the top offensive linemen in the draft falls to them. Slater can play tackle or guard and feels like a very safe pick.

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami · Edge

The Vikings also need help on the offensive line, but Phillips is a fit for what Mike Zimmer typically looks for off the edge.

Pick
15
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via Patriots)
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · WR

If the Lions move back and still land the most polished, game-ready prospect at receiver, then bravo to Brad Holmes in his first draft as Detroit’s general manager.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Zaven Collins
Zaven Collins
Tulsa · LB

Arizona needs a cornerback, but might not reach for one at this spot. Instead, the Cardinals bring in a big, talented three-down linebacker to groom next to Isaiah Simmons.

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech · OT

Immensely talented but with a low-burn demeanor on the field at times, Darrisaw could really benefit from being paired with Raiders O-line coach Tom Cable.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC · OL

Vera-Tucker has guard/tackle flexibility in addition to NFL-ready power and body control. Some teams see him as a future Pro Bowl guard, but it might be premature to rule out a full-time look at right tackle.

Pick
19
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via Washington)
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Michigan · Edge

The Jets have a major need for pass-rush help. With Paye still on the board within shouting distance of their pick at No. 23, they could decide to jump up and grab the big, talented edge rusher.

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Teven Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State · OT

Jenkins has good tape at tackle and fills a massive need for the Bears.

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Tyson Campbell
Tyson Campbell
Georgia · CB

The Colts have stayed away from drafting cornerbacks in the first round during Chris Ballard's stint as GM, but that trend comes to an end with this pick.

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II
Northwestern · CB

Newsome could answer Tennessee's need for a cornerback, but there are other holes to fill on the roster, which might have the Titans looking to trade down and add draft capital.

Pick
23
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
(via Jets)
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame · LB

Washington moves down and still adds a dynamic linebacker who can shut down the running game, rush the passer and drop into coverage. There is still polish needed with his overall instincts, though.

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
Alabama · RB

While the Steelers might want to fix the running game by building up front, having a talented running back who can create for himself isn't the worst option in this spot.

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(via Jaguars)
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Mississippi · WR

With the Ravens and Saints lurking in front of them, the Packers might be willing to take a small jump up the draft board to give Aaron Rodgers the help he needs at receiver.

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jamin Davis
Jamin Davis
Kentucky · LB

The Browns could add another edge rusher at this spot or look toward Alabama DT Christian Barmore, but Davis plays with excellent speed on scrapes and would improve the Browns' cover talent at linebacker.

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Rashod Bateman
Rashod Bateman
Minnesota · WR

Route technician with decent size who will need to work on playing more physically against NFL press coverage. Holding two picks in the first round, the Ravens really need to add a WR with one of them.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes
Georgia · CB

The Saints know they need cornerback help. Stokes offers a terrific blend of size/speed/play strength and the ability to match up with the fastest wideouts in the league.

Pick
29
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(via Packers)
Pat Freiermuth
Pat Freiermuth
Penn State · TE

I think Freiermuth will be a Jaguar, whether they take him with their second pick in Round 1 or first pick in Round 2 (No. 33 overall). Jacksonville needs a TE and Freiermuth's former position coach at Penn State, Tyler Bowen, was hired to Urban Meyer's staff this offseason.

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jayson Oweh
Jayson Oweh
Penn State · Edge

Oweh is still raw and lacks instincts as a rusher, but his explosiveness could be hard to pass up for a unit looking to add some juice off the edge.

Pick
31
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari
Georgia · Edge

Ojulari plays bigger than his listed weight when engaged in hand-to-hand combat at the point of attack. His rush plan needs development, but he just feels like a Baltimore Ravens type of defender.

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Christian Barmore
Christian Barmore
Alabama · DT

If Barmore fell to the Bucs, they would be hard-pressed to pass on him. He has three-down talent and adds youth to a veteran interior. 

