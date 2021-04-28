Charles Davis 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Ja'Marr Chase reunites with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati

With the 2021 NFL Draft set to kick off on Thursday in Cleveland, here's my final projection for how the first round might look. As you can see, I went the mock-purist route and decided against forecasting any trades, but we all know there will be some swaps (although perhaps not as many as usual) once the picks start rolling in.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson · QB

Finally! Let's make it official. Lawrence and new head coach Urban Meyer have one common goal: compete for titles -- the sooner, the better.  

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
BYU · QB

This young man is doing his homework about what it takes to succeed in the Big Apple, and he can't wait to take on the challenge.

Pick
3
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
North Dakota State · QB

Easily the most intriguing QB in the draft, in my opinion. Can he be the next Josh Allen? I believe so.

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Florida · TE

Trevor Lawrence is understandably The Guy in this year’s draft, as the top-rated QB, but Pitts is arguably the best overall player. The Falcons pass on a QB in order to embrace his talents.

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU · WR

Playmaker extraordinaire for QB Joe Burrow. The Bengals' top-rated OT is still a strong possibility here, but I think they look to improve the O-line with their next pick. 

Pick
6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama · WR

Get the ball in his hands any way possible and watch the Dolphins' offense open up and begin to get scary.

Pick
7
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Penn State · LB

The best linebacker in the draft and, arguably, the best overall defender in the draft.

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Ohio State · QB

This could easily be a spot for an OT, but Fields' talent and potential might be too much for this franchise to ignore, even with new QB Sam Darnold in town. That said, a team interested in moving into this spot for Fields could make Carolina an offer it can't refuse.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
South Carolina · CB

Horn believes he's the best corner in the draft, and he very well could be correct.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern · OT

Yes, the Cowboys have screaming needs on defense, but they also have invested heavily in QB Dak Prescott and need to begin the process of upgrading their offensive line. Slater can start at guard until it's time to move out to left tackle.

Pick
11
New York Giants
New York Giants
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Michigan · Edge

If one of the top WRs falls this far (or Penn State LB Micah Parsons is available), this pick could change, but the Giants need a top-ranked pass rusher, too.

Pick
12
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama · CB

Of course the Eagles would also like a top WR, but CB Darius Slay needs a counterpart on the other side, and Surtain is terrific.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
Oregon · OT

Once thought to be a lock to Cincinnati at No. 5, this tremendous talent gets another opportunity to protect his college QB, Justin Herbert

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC · OG

I tend to lean toward defense with the Vikings and coach Mike Zimmer, but Vera-Tucker is too good to pass up for a team with O-line needs in a few spots ... all of which the USC product can play (one at a time, of course).

Pick
15
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
Alabama · QB

There's plenty of chatter about the Pats trading up for a QB, and they might have to in order to secure Jones’ services. In this scenario, they stick and pick this ultra-accurate thrower.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · WR

Smith could slip a bit due to concerns about his size, but Kyler Murray happily welcomes a new weapon to join DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green.

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Trevon Moehrig
Trevon Moehrig
TCU · S

Defense, defense, defense for the Raiders. (Some OL, too.) Moehrig is the best safety in the draft. He'll enable new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to move Johnathan Abram to a pure strong safety role, helping to recreate the early makings of what he had in Seattle with Earl Thomas at FS and Kam Chancellor at SS.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami · Edge

Phillips resurrected his college career after transferring from UCLA to Miami. Now he gets a chance to stay in town and fill the Dolphins’ need for more pass rush off the edge.

Pick
19
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech · OT

Pick, plug and play. Darrisaw becomes the immediate starter at LT.

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II
Northwestern · CB

The Bears hit well with CB Jaylon Johnson last year. Newsome's speed and athleticism would pair nicely at the opposite corner.

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Teven Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State · OT

The Colts invested valuable assets to make Carson Wentz their new starter. They make this pick to help maximize the QB's opportunities to succeed.

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Mississippi · WR

Ascending star wideout A.J. Brown gets his former college teammate to help make defenses pay for stacking the line against monster RB Derrick Henry.

Pick
23
New York Jets
New York Jets
Caleb Farley
Caleb Farley
Virginia Tech · CB

If not for the injury concerns, this young man would potentially be the first defender off the board. New Jets coach Robert Saleh will have big plans for him.

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
Alabama · RB

Feels like a Steelers pick straight out of central casting to me, as I see plenty of Franco Harris in Najee's game. But there will be heavy discussion about adding OL help in this spot, too.

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney
Florida · WR

New coach Urban Meyer wants the Jags to be the fastest team in the NFL. Toney stays in state and helps first overall pick Trevor Lawrence score points.

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame · LB

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods will have big plans on how to deploy this flier who arrives with a boom.

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Rashod Bateman
Rashod Bateman
Minnesota · WR

A fast, sturdy target who won't mind working the inside portion of the field in tandem with TE Mark Andrews, thereby increasing QB Lamar Jackson's efficiency.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Zaven Collins
Zaven Collins
Tulsa · LB

The Saints are always lauded for their offense, but they have become consistent Super Bowl contenders by constantly upgrading their defense. Collins' speed and playmaking ability fit well in New Orleans.

Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Landon Dickerson
Landon Dickerson
Alabama · C

Concerns about past injuries may come into play, but Dickerson's a Day 1 starter who would allow Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins to permanently settle in at guard, where he's dominant.

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Miami · Edge

Buffalo invests in the pass rush with a former Hurricane who has enticing upside.

Pick
31
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jayson Oweh
Jayson Oweh
Penn State · Edge

His lack of sacks in 2020 (zero) will be heavily debated, but the Ravens’ terrific defensive staff, led by defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, will be happy to work with his 4.37 speed in order to pressure QBs.

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jamin Davis
Jamin Davis
Kentucky · LB

The Buccaneers could go in any direction they choose, but they remember that their defense led the way in the Super Bowl. Davis' speed, smarts and ball-hawking are exactly what the organization seeks. 

