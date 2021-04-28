Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley tests positive for COVID-19, won't attend draft

The positive test is the latest hurdle Farley has had to overcome as he pursues an NFL career.

The tantalizing talent who displayed the ability to be a lockdown corner has dealt with a rash of injuries. Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week that Farley has been dealing with a back injury for more than two years, leading to two surgeries since he last played in a game in 2019. Farley opted out of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.