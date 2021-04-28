Around the NFL

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley tests positive for COVID-19, won't attend draft

Published: Apr 28, 2021 at 08:52 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Caleb Farley's run-up to the 2021 NFL Draft remains rocky.

The Virginia Tech cornerback tested positive for COVID-19 on a test administered by the NFL on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.

According to Rosenhaus, Farley is asymptomatic and feels completely normal. However, he won't be allowed to attend the draft in Cleveland.

The positive test is the latest hurdle Farley has had to overcome as he pursues an NFL career.

The tantalizing talent who displayed the ability to be a lockdown corner has dealt with a rash of injuries. Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week that Farley has been dealing with a back injury for more than two years, leading to two surgeries since he last played in a game in 2019. Farley opted out of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The injury issues could push the corner down into the late first round or possibly into Round 2. The positive test shouldn't change how clubs feel about Farley. If he's their guy in the first round, he still should be. But not being able to attend the draft is the latest blow for a talented young player as he prepares for his professional career.

