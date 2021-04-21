2021 NFL Draft: What to expect with five pivotal first-round picks

Who's in charge? The team is entering its fourth NFL draft under GM Dave Gettleman and second under head coach Joe Judge. This will be Gettleman's ninth draft as a GM (he served in that capacity with the Panthers from 2013 through '17).





What's at stake? The Giants have finished under .500 for four straight seasons, but they are optimistic heading into 2021. Big Blue extended defensive lineman Leonard Williams, signed one-time Pro Bowl receiver Kenny Golladay and will be getting 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley back at running back after he lost most of 2020 to a knee injury. The team is currently slated to pick outside the top 10 for the first time since Gettleman became GM -- and the Giants are not expected to be in the QB market, having spent the offseason surrounding third-year QB Daniel Jones with veteran free-agent talent.





That said, the offensive nucleus is young -- at three critical positions (QB, RB and LT), the starters are all under the age of 25. And Sterling Shepard is the only Giants WR to log a 16-start season in the last three campaigns (Shepard did so in 2018). The Giants need to add to their core group another dynamic, consistent weapon on the outside whom Jones can rely on, even with Golladay (who appeared in just five games in 2020) coming aboard. I expect them to look for playmakers who can not only stretch the field, but make plays without needing elaborate schemes to get open -- if such prospects are available when they pick. Alabama's DeVonta Smith, who has not missed a game in two seasons, could bring some juice to an offense that ranked 27th in big plays (rushes of 10-plus yards or receptions of 20-plus yards), and to a wide receiver corps that finished with fewer yards after the catch (527, last in the NFL) than Smith did by himself (953, most in FBS, per Pro Football Focus) in 2020.





What will the Giants do at No. 11? Gettleman has selected an offensive or defensive lineman within the first two rounds in seven of his eight prior drafts as a GM. The only receiver he has selected in the first round in that span was Kelvin Benjamin back in 2014, when Gettleman was in the Panthers' front office. Traditionally, Gettleman has not moved much in the first round; he's made two trades involving first-round picks thus far, and only one on draft day. The top half of the draft is loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball and is particularly deep at receiver. Considering a move down -- as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the organization is doing -- would be wise, given that the Giants could still solve their glaring need for a pass catcher. But it would also be no surprise if Gettleman were to stay on brand and stick-and-pick a lineman at No. 11. The Giants will likely have their choice of the draft's top edge rushers at that spot.