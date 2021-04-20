Giants considering trading down from No. 11 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Could 2021 be the first time Dave Gettleman finally trades down during an NFL draft?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Giants are internally considering trading back from the No. 11 pick, per sources informed of the team's thinking.

The Giants' spot just outside the top 10 could be a prime target for a team attempting to leap up, particularly if one of the QBs or other skill-position players begins to fall a bit.

It's unheard of for a Gettleman-led team to trade down in a draft. Conducting eight drafts over the course of his career as a GM in both Carolina and now New York, Gettleman has never traded back in any round, the New York Daily News previously noted.

Is Tuesday's news that Big Blue is considering moving back a new-wave push led by coach Joe Judge? Gettleman turning a corner? Or simply heavy smog from the pre-draft smokescreen machine?

The Giants' needs, particularly along the defensive line, could cause the front office to view falling back in the first round as getting better value out of their position. In a draft without top-tier edge rushers or defensive tackles -- in Gettleman parlance, "hog mollies" -- the Giants' needs could be met later in the first round while picking up assets along the way. It'd be especially prudent for Big Blue if the top offensive linemen are already off the board.

Of course, it takes two to tango. A team would want to leap in front of another club, like, say Philadelphia at No. 12, and Gettleman would need to be convinced it's the right move to finally trade down.