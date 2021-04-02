2021 NFL Draft: Who's the best defensive player in this year's class?

Charley Casserly: Micah Parsons possesses a versatile skill set that would give him top-10 value in any draft. A very instinctive player, he can play all three linebacker spots in a 4-3 defense and inside linebacker in a 3-4. He finds the ball and gets there quickly, while also having the ability to slip blocks inside and the speed to make plays to the outside. He could have some trouble shedding blockers when engaged with an offensive lineman, and will operate best when he plays behind the defensive line. Parsons shows the speed to come off the edge as a pass rusher and effective blitzer. In coverage, he's a very good reactor in zone defense and looks as if he'll be able to mirror running backs and tight ends. The future is bright!

Maurice Jones-Drew: This might not be the most popular pick, but it's the right one. The best defensive guy in this draft class is Oregon safety Jevon Holland. He's a versatile talent who can play cornerback, nickel, safety and sub linebacker, and there's a good chance he has the best ball skills in the draft. Holland is big, fast, strong and agile, everything you need to lay the booooom but also secure the tackle at safety. With the emergence of dominant tight ends around the league, a player like Holland has a ton of value.

Brian Baldinger: I believe Patrick Surtain II is the best defensive player going into the draft. He has a great deal of experience after playing three years at 'Bama against the best competition every Saturday. Not to mention, he practiced daily against a fleet of top receivers (DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle in this draft class, as well as 2020 first-rounders ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿ and ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿), honing both his man-to-man skills and zone principals. Surtain was coached by his father, who had his own 11-year NFL career, before playing under the best defensive back coach in the country in Nick Saban. That's why he is clean, skilled and ready to immediately upgrade an NFL team's secondary on Day 1.