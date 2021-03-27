2021 NFL Draft: 49ers' options at No. 3, five pro day risers and the battle for CB1

The Ohio State star would give the 49ers a different style of playmaker at the position. Fields is a rugged athlete with A+ speed and arm talent. He put up impressive numbers as a two-year starter in Columbus, while displaying an ability to take his game up a notch in marquee contests. Looking back at his performances against Lawrence-led Clemson in each of the past two College Football Playoffs, he has shown the 49ers how he can put a team on his back as the offense's primary playmaker.





Furthermore, Fields' athleticism, mobility and arm talent mesh well with the bootleg action that is featured prominently in Shanahan's scheme. He is fast enough to threaten defensive ends on the edges, which enhances the 49ers' running game by keeping defenders from aggressively pursuing runs to the front side. In addition, Fields is an effective passer off play-action, with the capacity to deliver strikes down the seam or on a variety of in-breaking routes and crossers. San Francisco's play-action-heavy scheme would give Fields a chance to play at a high level early.





Considering Fields is also a dynamic runner with the size and strength to handle some involvement in the ground game on designed QB runs, Shanahan could have fun pulling out the old playbook that helped Robert Griffin III become a budding superstar as the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year.