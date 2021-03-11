2021 NFL Draft: Travis Etienne helps himself at Clemson pro day

Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 18





Etienne (5-foot-10, 215 pounds) clocked 40-yard dash times of 4.41 and 4.43 seconds. The results might not have matched the expectations some had for the dynamic Tigers rusher, but the time was certainly fast enough to satisfy Jeremiah, who said he'd like to see Etienne get back to his playing weight (208-210 pounds), with the added pounds likely costing him some speed. Jonathan Taylor was the only running back to run a sub-4.4 40 at last year's NFL Scouting Combine (official time of 4.39 seconds).





The ACC's all-time leader in career rushing yards posted a vertical leap of 33.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 8 inches.





T﻿he Chargers asked him to stay after his workout to return punts, but NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks was more interested to see how Etienne fared as a receiver on Thursday.





"Does he have the ability to catch the ball and run routes, maybe like a Christian McCaffrey or Alvin Kamara type? He's already a three-down running back, but how special could he be in the passing game? When you watched him today, he caught the ball pretty well," Brooks said on NFL Now. "A little more natural than I thought he looked on tape. I think he comes away with a pretty good workout. He helped himself."