Auburn, Stanford pro days: QB prospect Davis Mills shines

NFL scouts got their first look at Little in a while. The massive tackle prospect (6-7, 313 pounds) missed all but Stanford's first game in 2019 with a knee injury, then opted out of 2020. He was clocked at 5.28 and 5.26 unofficially in the 40-yard dash, but for offensive linemen, position drills are the more relevant aspect of a pro-day workout.





"He's not going to wow you with the testing. That was just kind of borderline. But what we did see was just a big, massive guy who moved around pretty well when they got out to the field workout portion of the day," Jeremiah said. "In a league where we are starved to find offensive linemen, you've got a big, smart, tough guy in Walker Little that's got a chance to be a solid player."