Hurricanes DE Jaelan Phillips missed medical eval in Indianapolis after testing positive for COVID-19

Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips has parlayed a dazzling pro day into one of the best grades heading into the 2021 draft. But he still has another important exam to complete.

The Miami defensive end was not in Indianapolis last week for medical evaluations because he tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Phillips is still expected to receive his physical with plenty of time before the draft begins April 29, Rapoport added.

That figures to be a critical assessment for the consensus first-round pick. Phillips, listed No. 22 in NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest rankings, has a history with injuries. Prior to his breakout 2020 campaign with the Hurricanes, the former five-star prospect appeared in just 10 games over two seasons with UCLA and briefly retired from football before transferring to Miami and sitting out a season to recuperate.

The time off paid off. Phillips earned second-team All-American honors last year after recording eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. Two weeks ago, he registered a 4.56 40, 36-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-5 broad jump while weighing 260 pounds at his pro day, further catapulting him up draft boards.