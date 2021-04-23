Around the NFL

George Paton says Kyle Fuller signing 'a big bonus' for Broncos: 'We don't have to reach' in draft

Published: Apr 23, 2021 at 08:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

One man's salary cap casualty is another's treasure.

The Chicago Bears cutting corner Kyle Fuller for cap reasons last month will directly influence the Denver Broncos' decisions ahead of next week's draft.

Fuller fits like a glove in Denver, reuniting with coach Vic Fangio and adding a lock-down corner to a reworked secondary.

Broncos GM George Paton explained Thursday, adding Fuller opened up Denver's draft options, with corner no longer a priority. Without a glaring need in the secondary, it gives Paton the flexibility to maneuver or take the best player available in the draft.

"Kyle is just so instinctive. He's a savvy vet. Really good ball skills and great anticipation," Paton said. "He fits what Vic is doing here, and he had his best year with Vic. Just to get a guy like that as late as we did was a big bonus. Now we don't have to force it in the draft, and we don't have to reach. We don't have to take a corner. We have [CB Ronald] Darby, we have Fuller, and we have some young guys. That was really big for us."

Flexibility is key for Paton, who is conducting his first draft since taking over for John Elway in Denver.

The offseason has focused around the Broncos potentially drafting a quarterback high in the 2021 draft, whether with the No. 9 overall pick or by moving up to snag one. Paton stuck with his familiar refrain this offseason, supporting incumbent ﻿Drew Lock﻿ while saying bringing in competition at the position remains the goal.

"We're in a good spot at No. 9. We feel it's prime real estate," Paton said. "We have the flexibility to move back, we can move up. We've received some calls to move back. We haven't made any to move up, but we're open. We're flexible."

If corner were a glaring need entering the draft, perhaps Paton would be singing a different refrain -- more willing to sit tight and take potentially the top CB in the draft. With Fuller in the building, however, he can be open to other options, including the possibility of making a move for a quarterback of the future without worrying how that might leave the defense short-handed.

Related Content

news

Raiders have once again done extensive research on draft's top QBs

The Las Vegas Raiders have done "extensive work" on all the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning. 
news

Browns pick up fifth-year options on QB Baker Mayfield, CB Denzel Ward

The Browns have locked up two parts of their present for a bit more of the future. Cleveland picked up the fifth-year options for quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

Led by 58 prospects, 2021 NFL Draft to celebrate past, present and future players

Ninety prospects, active players and legends are set to be honored in Cleveland as 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday.  
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock 'excited and energized' by offensive line changes

The Las Vegas Raiders traded away three starting offensive linemen, but general manager Mike Mayock said he's excited about the young potential set to be unlocked with opportunity.
news

Cards GM Steve Keim: Larry Fitzgerald's retirement decision 'does not affect our draft plans' at WR

If Larry Fitzgerald ends his Hall of Fame career, it could make wide receiver one of the positions that Cardinals GM Steve Keim adds depth to during next week's draft. 
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'There's no pressure on me' building around a rookie QB

All signs point toward the Jets selecting BYU QB Zach Wilson with the second overall pick. Consider the pressure cooker plugged in -- unless your name is Robert Saleh. "I don't think there's risk," the first-year head coach said.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Rule Changes and Mailbag 

Heroes Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you all of the latest news around the NFL leading up to draft week.
news

Kliff Kingsbury to draft from Cardinals headquarters, ribs Rams' beach house as ploy for camera time

A year after Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury drafted from his picturesque home, he's set to select from team headquarters, while the Rams will draft from a scenic SoCal house. The Cards coach didn't hesitate to rib the Rams and coach Sean McVay about the confines. 
news

Paton: Broncos 'really high' on Drew Lock, but are in the QB market to add competition

Entering his first draft as the Denver Broncos GM, George Paton spoke to NFL Network's James Palmer on the team's current quarterback situation and what that entails for QB Drew Lock.
news

Myles Garrett a big believer in Jadeveon Clowney, Browns' revamped D: 'I think we'll be very scary'

After signing pass rushers ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ and ﻿Takkarist McKinley﻿, LB Anthony Walker and former Rams DBs John Johnson and Troy Hill, the Browns are easily better on paper. Myles Garrett believes they'll be much better come game time as well.
news

Roundup: Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith

﻿Geno Smith﻿ has re-signed with the Seahawks, the team announced Thursday afternoon. The quarterback will be Russell Wilson's backup for a third-straight season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW