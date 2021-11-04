NFL's top 10 pass-catching RBs in 2021: Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones among aerial threats

If Patterson's emergence as a do-everything weapon was among your preseason predictions, please do us a favor and pass along today's lottery numbers. Patterson already landed on our list of top surprises of 2021, and he got there by doing exactly what earned him the top place here. Falcons coach Arthur Smith hasn't shied from using Patterson in just about every imaginable way, lining him up in the backfield and handing him the ball, sending him out wide to catch passes and mixing the two by throwing it to him out of the backfield. Patterson's experience as a receiver has proven beneficial to the Falcons' passing game, allowing him to run routes downfield out of an unusual alignment. Among running backs, he's gained the most yards (73) on targets of 10-19 air yards, per Next Gen Stats, and he's scored the most receiving touchdowns down the seams (four). As for traditional pre-snap locations, Patterson (who is now officially considered a running back after spending much of his nine-year career as a receiver) is the only player at the position who has caught multiple touchdown passes (two) when aligned wide in 2021. Of backs on this list, only Aaron Jones and Christian McCaffrey have a better catch-rate-above-expectation than Patterson (+4.1%), and his 10.4 yards per reception trail only Jonathan Taylor. It turns out a receiving background can, in fact, help a pass-catching running back.