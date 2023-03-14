NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- QB Taylor Heinicke is signing a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source.
TRADES
- G Shaq Mason: Houston is acquiring the offensive lineman from the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- DE Tershawn Wharton is signing a one-year, $2.025 million contract with a max value of $3 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- LB Eric Kendricks agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $13.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
FREE AGENCY
- WR Allen Lazard is receiving interest from the Jets on a free-agent deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday on Good Morning Football.
TRADES
