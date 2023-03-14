Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 14

Published: Mar 14, 2023 at 09:32 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

TRADES

  • G Shaq Mason: Houston is acquiring the offensive lineman from the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

  • DE Tershawn Wharton is signing a one-year, $2.025 million contract with a max value of $3 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS

  • LB Eric Kendricks agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $13.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
New York Jets
New York Jets

FREE AGENCY

  • WR Allen Lazard is receiving interest from the Jets on a free-agent deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday on Good Morning Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TRADES

  • G Shaq Mason: Tampa Bay is trading the offensive lineman to Houston, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

