NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 13

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
TRADES
- TE Jonnu Smith is being acquired via trade with the Patriots in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. This trade has been agreed to but cannot be completed until the new league year begins on March 15.
- G Chris Lindstrom has signed a five-year, $105 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per a source. The team later announced the news.
SIGNINGS
- DT David Onyemata and the Falcons have agreed to terms on a deal that is expected to come in close to $12 million per year, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Calais Campbell has been released after three seasons in Baltimore, the team announced on Monday.
SIGNINGS
- LB Tyler Matakevich has agreed to terms on two-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- P Sam Martin has agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Martin will get $4.115 million in guarantees to stay in Buffalo, per Garafolo.
CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES
- RB Nyheim Hines is in the process of reworking his contract to stay in Buffalo, Garafolo reports, per sources. Hines will convert part of his base salary to a signing bonus in order to provide some cap relief and incentives added give him the chance to earn more than his previously scheduled $4.79 million in ’23, per Garafolo.
SIGNINGS
- LB T.J. Edwards is signing a $19.5 million three-year deal with the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per sources. Edwards will get $12 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.
SIGNINGS
- S Michael J. Thomas signed a one-year contract extension for the 2023 season, the team announced Monday.
CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES
- QB Deshaun Watson's contract has been restructured to create nearly $36 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source .
SIGNINGS
- QB Jarrett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10 million deal with the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The deal includes $5 million guaranteed and $4 million more in upside, Rapoport added.
- OL Ben Powers is signing a four-year, $52 million contract with the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Powers will get $28.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.
- OL Mike McGlinchey is signing a five-year deal worth $87.5 million ith over $50 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- RB Craig Reynolds re-signed with the team on Monday.
- TE Brock Wright (exclusive rights tender)
- TE Shane Zylstra (exclusive rights tender)
- DL Isaiah Buggs is re-signing on a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- LB Anthony Pittman (exclusive rights tender)
- CB Cameron Sutton is signing a three-year deal worth $33 million with $22.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- LS Scott Daly (exclusive rights tender)
SIGNINGS
- DB Keisean Nixon is signing a one-year deal worth a max value of $6 million, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- FB/TE Andrew Beck is planning to sign a two-year, $6.75 deal that includes $4 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
SIGNINGS
- QB Easton Stick has agreed to terms on a contract and is set to be Justin Herbert's backup, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Austin Ekeler requested permission to explore options for a trade, NFL Network Tom Pelissero reports, via Ekeler's agent.
TRADES
- LB Raekwon McMillan signed a one-year deal, $1.6 million deal with the Patiors that is worth up to $2.2 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- CB Jonathan Jones is signing a two-year, $20 million deal NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Jones will get $13 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.
CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES
- RB Alvin Kamara will have his contract restructured to free up cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
- DE Cameron Jordan's contract was restructured to clear around $10 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- P Jamie Gillan has agreed to terms on a two-year, $4 million extension that's worth up to $5 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- DT Javon Hargrave is signing a four-year $84 million deal with the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
- G Shaq Mason is expected to be released if the team cannot trade him, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a course. Mason is due $8.5 million in the last year of his deal Pelissero added.
SIGNINGS
- CB Danny Johnson is signing a two-year deal worth up to $7 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Johnson will get $2.75 million guaranteed, Pelissero added.