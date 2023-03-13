Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 13

Published: Mar 13, 2023 at 09:23 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

TRADES

  • TE Jonnu Smith is being acquired via trade with the Patriots in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. This trade has been agreed to but cannot be completed until the new league year begins on March 15. 
  • G Chris Lindstrom has signed a five-year, $105 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday, per a source. The team later announced the news.


SIGNINGS

  • DT David Onyemata and the Falcons have agreed to terms on a deal that is expected to come in close to $12 million per year, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

ROSTER CUTS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • LB Tyler Matakevich has agreed to terms on two-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
  • P Sam Martin has agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Martin will get $4.115 million in guarantees to stay in Buffalo, per Garafolo. 


CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES

  • RB Nyheim Hines is in the process of reworking his contract to stay in Buffalo, Garafolo reports, per sources. Hines will convert part of his base salary to a signing bonus in order to provide some cap relief and incentives added give him the chance to earn more than his previously scheduled $4.79 million in ’23, per Garafolo.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

SIGNINGS

  • LB T.J. Edwards is signing a $19.5 million three-year deal with the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per sources. Edwards will get $12 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

  • S Michael J. Thomas signed a one-year contract extension for the 2023 season, the team announced Monday.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES

  • QB Deshaun Watson's contract has been restructured to create nearly $36 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source .
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

  • QB Jarrett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10 million deal with the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The deal includes $5 million guaranteed and $4 million more in upside, Rapoport added.
  • OL Ben Powers is signing a four-year, $52 million contract with the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Powers will get $28.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.
  • OL Mike McGlinchey is signing a five-year deal worth $87.5 million ith over $50 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

  • RB Craig Reynolds re-signed with the team on Monday.
  • TE Brock Wright (exclusive rights tender)
  • TE Shane Zylstra (exclusive rights tender)
  • DL Isaiah Buggs is re-signing on a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
  • LB Anthony Pittman (exclusive rights tender)
  • CB Cameron Sutton is signing a three-year deal worth $33 million with $22.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
  • LS Scott Daly (exclusive rights tender)
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 8-9-0

SIGNINGS

  • DB Keisean Nixon is signing a one-year deal worth a max value of $6 million, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

  • FB/TE Andrew Beck is planning to sign a two-year, $6.75 deal that includes $4 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS

  • QB Easton Stick has agreed to terms on a contract and is set to be Justin Herbert's backup, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.


OTHER NEWS

  • RB Austin Ekeler requested permission to explore options for a trade, NFL Network Tom Pelissero reports, via Ekeler's agent.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

TRADES

  • TE Jonnu Smith is being traded to the Falcons for a 2023 seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. This trade has been agreed to but cannot be completed until the new league year begins on March 15. 
  • LB Raekwon McMillan signed a one-year deal, $1.6 million deal with the Patiors that is worth up to $2.2 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
  • CB Jonathan Jones is signing a two-year, $20 million deal NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Jones will get $13 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES

  • RB Alvin Kamara will have his contract restructured to free up cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
  • DE Cameron Jordan's contract was restructured to clear around $10 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
New York Giants
New York Giants

SIGNINGS

  • P Jamie Gillan has agreed to terms on a two-year, $4 million extension that's worth up to $5 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

  • DT Javon Hargrave is signing a four-year $84 million deal with the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 8-9-0

ROSTER CUTS

  • G Shaq Mason is expected to be released if the team cannot trade him, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a course. Mason is due $8.5 million in the last year of his deal Pelissero added.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

  • CB Danny Johnson is signing a two-year deal worth up to $7 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Johnson will get $2.75 million guaranteed, Pelissero added.

Related Content

news

Broncos signing RT Mike McGlinchey to five-year, $87.5 million deal

The Denver Broncos are signing right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Broncos signing QB Jarrett Stidham to two-year, $10 million contract

The Denver Broncos are signing quarterback Jarrett Stidham to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Niners signing DT Javon Hargrave to four-year, $84M contract

The San Francisco 49ers are signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Hargrave was NFL.com's top available free agent.

news

Ravens release veteran DE Calais Campbell

The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, the team announced Monday.

news

Eagles center Jason Kelce returning for 13th NFL season

Jason Kelce will be back in Philadelphia in 2023. The longtime Eagles center said Monday in a tweet that he has "decided to return for another year," his 13th in the NFL.

news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler requests permission to explore trade options

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has requested permission to explore options for a trade, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, via Ekeler's agent.

news

Patriots re-signing CB Jonathan Jones to two-year deal

The New England Patriots are expected to re-sign cornerback Jonathan Jones to a two-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Raiders expected to be interested in former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

With the NFL's two-day negotiation window officially open, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be a popular target. One team to keep an eye on: Las Vegas.

news

Falcons signing right guard Chris Lindstrom to five-year, $105 million extension

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a five-year, $105 million extension with right guard Chris Lindstrom, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

news

Seahawks plan to release veteran DL Shelby Harris

The Seahawks are moving on from one piece acquired in the Russell Wilson trade. Seattle plans to release defensive lineman Shelby Harris, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

news

Falcons acquiring TE Jonnu Smith from Patriots in trade

The Falcons are acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith from the Patriots in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick. Smith, 27, joined the Patriots in 2021 on a four-year contract. He'll re-work his deal in Atlanta.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE