QB Jameis Winston returning to Saints on one-year, $8M max deal 

Though the New Orleans Saints have moved on to Derek Carr as their new starting quarterback, they're not moving on from their old QB1.

Jameis Winston and the Saints have agreed to a one-year deal with a max value of $8 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Winston was the starter for New Orleans heading into each of the last two seasons, but those best-laid plans were derailed by injuries. He's going to return to the Saints for a fourth season, though, and will do so as Carr's backup.

Carr recently inked a four-year, $150 million deal to lead the Saints. Though Carr's been a model of durability throughout the majority of his career, having Winston, who knows the system and has the ability to catch lightning in a bottle when thrust into action, bodes wells for the Saints.