Giants agree to terms with P Jamie Gillan on two-year, $4 million deal

The New York Giants continue to re-sign players ahead of free agency opening.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Big Blue agreed to terms with punter Jamie Gillan on a two-year, $4 million deal worth up to $5 million with incentives, per a source informed of the situation.

The man known as the Scottish Hammer spent his first two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns before being released midway through the 2021 campaign. Gillan signed with the Bills' practice squad late in the 2021 season and inked a reserve/futures deal with New York after Joe Schoen left Buffalo for New York.

In 17 games in 2022, Gillan generated a career-high 46.8 yards per punt for 3,463 yards on 74 boots. He finished in the middle of the pack in most punting stats last season, including 11th in net yards and 14th in punts pinned inside the 20.