NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 4: Young stars of a young season

The only guarantee when it comes to touchdowns is that they'll come and go, especially for wide receivers, which increases the value of fantasy success outside of the end zone. There are six stud wideouts with a brighter future ahead based on non-touchdown production. CeeDee Lamb is the WR18 on the season but becomes the WR9 if touchdowns are neutralized. Ja’Marr Chase also moves up nine spots in this experiment (to WR16) and would sit right behind A.J. Brown. The once-Buckeyes-now-Saints receiver duo has also racked up the yards without reaching the end zone. Michael Thomas would move from WR41 to WR25 sans TDs, while Chris Olave -- already the WR12 -- would break into the top seven. On the other hand, players who have relied heavily on touchdowns for fantasy output might have a rude awakening ahead -- a good example would be Romeo Doubs, who drops nearly 20 spots from WR28 to WR47. Lastly, though he’s already the WR6 on the season, Puka Nacua has positive regression coming -- zero receiving touchdowns on a league-leading 42 targets is the definition of outlier data. He’ll score soon.