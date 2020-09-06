Cutdown Debrief: Payouts punctuate deluge of roster moves

2) Don't overlook the big business Chargers general manager Tom Telesco accomplished in training camp. Wide receiver Keenan Allen's four-year extension agreed to Saturday is worth more than $80 million, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Still just 28 years old, the outrageous route runner has shaken off his injury-prone label with three straight seasons of 16 games played. Combined with Joey Bosa's big extension, the Chargers have a great foundation for the future if the Justin Herbert pick works. A fun prospective free-agent crop in 2021, meanwhile, is already being thinned.

3) Tre'Davious White got the contract in Buffalo that Stephon Gilmore never did. It's not often that a future All-Pro player is replaced by another future All-Pro at the same position, but that's what happened when the Bills drafted White to replace Stephon Gilmore. They were the best two cornerbacks in football last year and now White is paid like it with a four-year extension worth $70 million, according to Rapoport. The Bills have done an incredible job under coach Sean McDermott building their young defensive nucleus, with White the key figure. Gilmore still has two years left on his deal with the Patriots and is relatively underpaid, which is an issue to watch next offseason.

4) The release of Josh Rosen is a brutal blow for the 2018 No. 10 overall pick. It is unprecedented for a quarterback taken that high, post-merger, to be traded and released before his third season. (It's possibly unprecedented even if we include the pre-merger era, but guys were probably traded for live chickens in the 1940s, and I don't have time to check all those cases.)

Rosen is still just 23. It's fair to question why the Cardinals and Dolphins were both willing to give up on him so quickly, but he's likely to get at least one more chance to make something out of his career.

5) The Adrian Peterson release came as a surprise because he ran so well last season. It makes sense that Ron Rivera didn't want Peterson stopping the progress of youngsters Bryce Love and Antonio Gibson, but I still think there's a role somewhere out there for the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer. Peterson may just have to wait for an injury elsewhere during the season before he gets one last shot as a veteran gun for hire.