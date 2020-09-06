Veteran RB Adrian Peterson signing with Lions two days after Washington release

Adrian Peterson is headed to the Motor City.

Two days after being released by the Washington Football Team, the veteran running back has agreed to join the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per informed sources.

Pelissero reported shortly after Peterson's release that three teams had already inquired about the 35 year old, who has stated previously he intends to play at least another four years.

In Detroit, Peterson will seek to still prove his viability in a room that includes lead back Kerryon Johnson, who's coming off an injury-plagued 2019 campaign, 2020 second-round pick D'Andre Swift and a pair of promising talents in Ty Johnson and Bo Scarborough.