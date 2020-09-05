Keenan Allen, Chargers agree to four-year contract extension

The extension makes Allen the second highest-paid receiver in the NFL, per Rapoport, and for good reason. Allen makes his money by moving the chains, finishing 2019 as one of just four pass-catchers in the NFL to record 100 or more receptions gaining 15-plus yards over the last three seasons, per Pro Football Focus.

More than a quarter of Allen's production from 2019 came after he caught the ball. According to Next-Gen Stats, 384 of Allen's 1,199 receiving yards came after the catch, resulting in an average YAC of 3.7. Of receivers with a minimum 75 targets, Allen finished sixth in total YAC in 2019, helping explain his three straight Pro Bowl appearances.

The wideout has been the model of consistency when available. Following a season-ending ACL tear in 2016, Allen has posted three straight 1,100-plus-yard seasons, coming seven yards shy of breaking 1,400 in 2017. He's scored six receiving touchdowns in each of the last three campaigns, and at 28 years old, figures to still be in his prime for the majority of this contract extension.