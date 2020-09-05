Around the NFL

Keenan Allen, Chargers agree to four-year contract extension

Published: Sep 05, 2020 at 02:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Chargers' top target is getting top money.

Los Angeles and receiver Keenan Allen have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $80 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Allen's agent.

The team confirmed a multi-year extension with an appropriately celebratory tweet, and Allen followed suit shortly after:

The extension makes Allen the second highest-paid receiver in the NFL, per Rapoport, and for good reason. Allen makes his money by moving the chains, finishing 2019 as one of just four pass-catchers in the NFL to record 100 or more receptions gaining 15-plus yards over the last three seasons, per Pro Football Focus.

More than a quarter of Allen's production from 2019 came after he caught the ball. According to Next-Gen Stats, 384 of Allen's 1,199 receiving yards came after the catch, resulting in an average YAC of 3.7. Of receivers with a minimum 75 targets, Allen finished sixth in total YAC in 2019, helping explain his three straight Pro Bowl appearances.

The wideout has been the model of consistency when available. Following a season-ending ACL tear in 2016, Allen has posted three straight 1,100-plus-yard seasons, coming seven yards shy of breaking 1,400 in 2017. He's scored six receiving touchdowns in each of the last three campaigns, and at 28 years old, figures to still be in his prime for the majority of this contract extension.

With Los Angeles in transition at quarterback but well stocked at a number of positions elsewhere, the Chargers were wise to retain their best offensive weapon. One year after allowing a contract dispute to drag into the regular season with the since-departed Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles has twice moved to secure its key players -- the other being defensive end Joey Bosa -- before the start of the 2020 campaign.

Related Content

NFL, NFLPA agree to extend daily testing until further notice
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to extend daily testing until further notice

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to extend daily COVID-19 testing for players and other Tier 1 and 2 individuals until further notice, with the exception of game day, according to a memo sent to all 32 clubs, Tom Pelissero reports.
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) poses for a portrait Saturday, August 1 in Florham Park, N.J.
news

Joe Flacco passes physical, makes Jets' 53-man roster to start season

Joe Flacco avoided the PUP list to start the 2020 season. Ian Rapoport reports Flacco was informed he's being placed on the active roster. The team later confirmed Flacco passed his physical and is on the 53-man roster.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the ball during the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

49ers to activate WR Deebo Samuel off non-football injury list 

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is nearing a return after a foot injury sustained this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) trains during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
news

Dolphins acquire rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. in trade with Raiders  

The Las Vegas Raiders are trading rookie third-round pick Lynn Bowden Jr. and a sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round selection.
Ohio governor grants variance allowing Bengals, Browns 'two-game trial' to host fans
news

Ohio governor grants variance allowing Bengals, Browns 'two-game trial' to host fans

Ohio governor Mike DeWine released a statement announcing that the Browns and Bengals have been granted a spectator variance to the states sports order and will be allowed to host up to 6,000 spectators at two home games.
Jaguars cut quarterbacks Josh Dobbs, Mike Glennon
news

Jaguars cut quarterbacks Josh Dobbs, Mike Glennon

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Jags are releasing Josh Dobbs and Mike Glennon, which may indicate a future move to claim Josh Rosen.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin stands on the field during NFL football training camp, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
news

Pass rusher Shaquem Griffin released by Seahawks

The inspirational NFL career of Shaquem Griffin has taken a turn, as the Seahawks are releasing the pass rusher. 
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
news

New England Patriots cut veteran RB Lamar Miller

The Patriots thinned out their running back room on cut-down day with the release of seven-year veteran Lamar Miller.
Texans QB Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160M extension
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160M extension

The Texans and Deshaun Watson have agreed to terms on a new extension worth $160M over four new years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Saturday's notable releases: Titans cut QB Trevor Siemian, Packers part ways with WR Jake Kumerow
news

Saturday's notable releases: Titans cut QB Trevor Siemian, Packers part ways with WR Jake Kumerow

As NFL teams make the moves to finalize their 53-man rosters, here are notable cuts and news from Saturday. 
Washington places LB Reuben Foster on IR, cuts safety Sean Davis
news

Washington places LB Reuben Foster on IR, cuts safety Sean Davis

Washington was early to rise on cut-down day with some somewhat surprising news, as it released safety Sean Davis and placed linebacker Reuben Foster on IR.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL