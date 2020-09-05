Deshaun Watson's extension with Texans reminder of QB's talent -- and potential

Watson is so thoughtful that he actually spent a good portion of his offseason playing chess, to heighten his mental acuity. He'd engage in sessions with his personal quarterback coach, Quincy Avery, and then they'd draw parallels between the moves Watson made on the board and the decisions Watson made in actual football games. Some of this creativity resulted from the restrictions on workout time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of it came from Watson's willingness to utilize any means possible to enhance his skills.

It will be interesting to see what this season holds for Watson now that this deal is done. Bigger salaries tend to invite harsher scrutiny, and there's little doubt the Texans will have their fair share. For one thing, O'Brien traded away Hopkins, who was Watson's favorite target. This will be the first season that Watson will run an offense without an elite wide receiver on the roster.

It actually looks like O'Brien is creating an offense similar to the one Tom Brady ran in New England when O'Brien was a Patriots assistant between 2007 and 2011. More quick, shifty receivers to deploy. More pass-catching running backs who can create mismatches against linebackers. Basically, more of Deshaun Watson picking opponents apart, and less of him running for his life behind shaky pass protection.

The potential is there, despite all the criticism O'Brien has faced this offseason. The question is how much of a leap in progress Watson takes in his fourth year. We already know Mahomes, whom the Chiefs selected two spots ahead of Watson in the 2017 draft, is in a great position to have a long run of success in Kansas City. Watson, who will turn 25 three days before Mahomes does the same this month, should be feeling like he's got a good opportunity to be a rival in that ultimate pursuit of championships.

After all, every decade has given us a handful of exceptional signal-callers. The 1990s gave us Troy Aikman, Steve Young, Brett Favre and Kurt Warner. The 2000s were just as good, with Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger emerging. This past decade has given us more athleticism than we've ever seen at the position, with men like Cam Newton, Russell Wilson, Jackson and Mahomes redefining quarterback play.

It's important to note that the last four quarterbacks mentioned are Black. The position has evolved so much in terms of who gets to play it -- regardless of skin color -- that we're experiencing an explosion of talent among African Americans under center. In some ways, that gives us another reason to potentially underappreciate Watson. The quantity of accomplished black quarterbacks has grown so much that it's easy to overlook what makes each one so special.