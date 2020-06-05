Players send message to league in coordinated video post

A number of notable NFL players posted the identical video across their various social media accounts on Thursday night in which they call on the league to "condemn racism and a systemic oppression of black people … admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting … believe black lives matter."
The following players participated in the video: Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Saquon Barkley, Anthony Barr, Odell Beckham, Ezekiel Elliott, Stephon Gilmore, DeAndre Hopkins, Eric Kendricks, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Sterling Shepard, Michael Thomas, Deshaun Watson and Chase Young.
"It's been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered," Thomas says as the video begins.
"How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?" Mathieu asks.
"What will it take?" Hopkins asks.
"For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?" Landry asks.
Multiple players proceed to take turns asking "What if I was George Floyd?"
The players continued: "I am George Floyd. I am Breonna Taylor. I am a Ahmaud Arbery. I am Eric Garner. I am Laquan McDonald. I am Tamir Rice. I am Trayvon Martin. I am Walter Scott. I am Michael Brown Jr. I am Samuel DuBose. I am Frank Smart. I am Phillip White. I am Jordan Baker."
"We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest. It shouldn't take this long to admit. So, on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we, the players, would like to hear you state. 'We, the National Football League, condemn racism and a systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.'"
The video was released 10 days after Floyd was killed while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department, which has sparked more than a week of protests across the United States.
Earlier Thursday, the NFL posted the following to its official Instagram account:
"This is a time of self-reflection for all -- the NFL is no exception. We stand with the black community because Black Lives Matter. Through Inspire Change, the NFL, Players and our partners have supported programs and initiatives throughout the country to address systemic racism. We will continue using our platform to challenge the injustice around us. To date we have donated $44 million to support hundreds of worthy organizations. This year, we are committing an additional $20 million to these causes and we will accelerate efforts to highlight their critical work. We know that we can and need to do more."