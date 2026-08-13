Vikings' J.J. McCarthy after losing QB battle: Minnesota 'is place I want to be'
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell discusses the decision to name quarterback Kyler Murray as the starter during Week 1.
J.J. McCarthy's demotion became official this week, leaving the quarterback to make sense of what has happened over the last year.
One day after Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell named veteran Kyler Murray Minnesota's Week 1 starting QB, McCarthy adopted a professional stance on the matter when speaking with reporters on Wednesday.
"Obviously, every competitor wants to play," McCarthy said. "But moving forward, it's just about continuing to work hard and just staying ready for when my number's called."
Twelve months ago, McCarthy was the face of the Vikings' future. Minnesota had moved on from Sam Darnold after the USC product had produced a career-best year with the Vikings and instead shifted its focus onto the 2024 first-round pick with the belief he could become a franchise quarterback.
The 2025 season included plenty of hurdles and interruptions, and by the time it was over, McCarthy's future was far from certain. Minnesota's willingness to quickly sign Murray to a one-year deal in free agency signaled the Vikings were seeking a better option, not just reliable depth, and the ensuing competition ended before McCarthy had a chance to prove himself when the team's preseason begins Saturday against the Giants.
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As McCarthy said Wednesday, the competition's result was "out of my control."
"There's so many things out of our control, like the heat today. And it's just really having the discernment to figure out which of the two (quarterbacks), and that was one of the things outside of my control," McCarthy explained. "Me attacking and optimizing every opportunity, which was in my control, and that's all I was focusing on."
O'Connell explained Wednesday he'd seen enough from Murray to name him the starter and afford him the opportunity to get comfortable running Minnesota's first-team offense in preparation for the upcoming season. The coach said McCarthy is still a valuable member of the Vikings as Murray's backup, and he expects McCarthy to be prepared for whenever his number is called.
It's largely a boilerplate response from the coach, which can't make McCarthy feel any better, not after the job he thought was his slipped through his fingers in less than a calendar year. But that's the cold reality of the NFL: If you don't produce, the team will find someone who will.
To his credit, McCarthy is taking the outcome in stride. And he's not interested in forcing the Vikings to send him elsewhere.
"Like I've said before, this is the place I want to be," McCarthy said. "I love every single person in this building. I love this state. I love the fan base. I'm going to continue to just do whatever I can for this team and this organization."
For now, the best he can do is be a supportive and prepared teammate, and say all the right things whenever a microphone is placed in front of him. After all, in this league, he could find himself back on the field at a moment's notice.