Vikings' J.J. McCarthy after losing QB battle: Minnesota 'is place I want to be'

As McCarthy said Wednesday, the competition's result was "out of my control."

"There's so many things out of our control, like the heat today. And it's just really having the discernment to figure out which of the two (quarterbacks), and that was one of the things outside of my control," McCarthy explained. "Me attacking and optimizing every opportunity, which was in my control, and that's all I was focusing on."

O'Connell explained Wednesday he'd seen enough from Murray to name him the starter and afford him the opportunity to get comfortable running Minnesota's first-team offense in preparation for the upcoming season. The coach said McCarthy is still a valuable member of the Vikings as Murray's backup, and he expects McCarthy to be prepared for whenever his number is called.

It's largely a boilerplate response from the coach, which can't make McCarthy feel any better, not after the job he thought was his slipped through his fingers in less than a calendar year. But that's the cold reality of the NFL: If you don't produce, the team will find someone who will.

To his credit, McCarthy is taking the outcome in stride. And he's not interested in forcing the Vikings to send him elsewhere.

"Like I've said before, this is the place I want to be," McCarthy said. "I love every single person in this building. I love this state. I love the fan base. I'm going to continue to just do whatever I can for this team and this organization."

For now, the best he can do is be a supportive and prepared teammate, and say all the right things whenever a microphone is placed in front of him. After all, in this league, he could find himself back on the field at a moment's notice.