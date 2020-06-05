Roger Goodell: NFL 'wrong' for not listening to protesting players earlier 

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday the league admits it was wrong "for not listening to NFL players earlier" and encourages "all to speak out and peacefully protest" in a video posted across the league's social media platforms.

Goodell's video comes a day after a number of notable NFL players posted an identical video across their various social media accounts in which they call on the league to "condemn racism and a systemic oppression of black people … admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting … believe black lives matter."

The 1 minute, 21 second video begins with Goodell offering his condolences to the families of recent victims of police brutality and racial injustice before emphasizing that the NFL stands with its players and condemns the systematic oppression of African-Americans.

"It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, black people in our country," Goodell said. "First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have endured police brutality.