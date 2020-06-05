Around the NFL

Friday, Jun 05, 2020 07:45 PM

Roger Goodell: NFL 'wrong' for not listening to protesting players earlier 

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday the league admits it was wrong "for not listening to NFL players earlier" and encourages "all to speak out and peacefully protest" in a video posted across the league's social media platforms.

Goodell's video comes a day after a number of notable NFL players posted an identical video across their various social media accounts in which they call on the league to "condemn racism and a systemic oppression of black people … admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting … believe black lives matter."

The 1 minute, 21 second video begins with Goodell offering his condolences to the families of recent victims of police brutality and racial injustice before emphasizing that the NFL stands with its players and condemns the systematic oppression of African-Americans.

"It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, black people in our country," Goodell said. "First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have endured police brutality.

Goodell continued: "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country. Without black players, there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players coaches, fans, and staff. We are listening, I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family."

The players' video began with Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas stating, "It's been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered."

"How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?" Tyrann Mathieu asks.

"What will it take?" DeAndre Hopkins asks.

"For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?" Jarvis Landry asks.

Multiple players proceed to take turns asking "What if I was George Floyd?"

The players continued: "I am George Floyd. I am Breonna Taylor. I am a Ahmaud Arbery. I am Eric Garner. I am Laquan McDonald. I am Tamir Rice. I am Trayvon Martin. I am Walter Scott. I am Michael Brown Jr. I am Samuel DuBose. I am Frank Smart. I am Phillip White. I am Jordan Baker."

The video ends with the group of players calling on the league to speak out.

Earlier Friday, the league's official social media platforms reposted the players' video with the caption "Players, we hear you. #StrongerTogether"

Related Content

A detail view of a New England Patriots helmet during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Patriots pledge $1M toward local grassroots organizations

The Patriots announced that owner Robert Kraft and his family are pledging $1 million to grassroots organizations "that are fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and create meaningful change in our community." 
Matt Ryan donates $500K to fund for Atlanta's black community
news

Matt Ryan donates $500K to fund for Atlanta's black community

Matt Ryan is putting his money where his heart is. The Falcons quarterback announced he's starting a campaign to "help improve the community for people of color in the city of Atlanta," which he made a sizable donation to.
NFL coaches return to team facilities
news

NFL coaches return to team facilities

NFL teams are back in the building. Well, at least parts of them. Friday is the first day coaches are allowed to return to team facilities, and the Bengals' Zac Taylor and Steelers' Mike Tomlin were already spotted in their respective headquarters.
Jaguars players lead march to raise awareness for racial injustice
news

Jaguars players lead march to raise awareness for racial injustice

As protests throughout the United States continue in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minnesota, the Jacksonville Jaguars players are leading a march of their own Friday.
Shanahan: Jimmy G has ability to be one of best QBs of all time
news

Shanahan: Jimmy G has ability to be one of best QBs of all time

The 49ers coach said his QB's improvement with another year in the offense could make San Francisco even more potent in 2020.
Free-agent RB Devonta Freeman tells Bucs to reach out directly
news

Free-agent RB Devonta Freeman tells Bucs to reach out directly

Free-agent running back Devonta Freeman needs a home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could use help in the backfield, but money may be the underlying issue between a proven veteran and a team with little cap room. 
Players send message to league in coordinated video post
news

Players send message to league in coordinated video post

A number of notable NFL players posted the identical video across their various social media accounts on Thursday night in which they call on the league to "condemn racism and a systemic oppression of black people … admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting … believe black lives matter."
Herm Edwards, Jones-Drew weigh in on Brees, Ballard, policing
news

Herm Edwards, Jones-Drew weigh in on Brees, Ballard, policing

NFL Network's Total Access continued its roundtable discussion on social justice Thursday with Steve Wyche, Herm Edwards, Maurice Jones-Drew and Jeffri Chadiha.
Retired LB Luke Kuechly joins Panthers' front office as pro scout
news

Retired LB Luke Kuechly joins Panthers' front office as pro scout

The Carolina Panthers announced on Thursday that retired linebacker Luke Kuechly will join the team in the front office as a pro scout.
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Travis Frederick (72) looks on during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Cowboys 31-24. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Cowboys place Travis Frederick on reserve/retired list

Travis Frederick has officially ridden off into the sunset. After announcing in March that he would be hanging up his cleats, the former Dallas Cowboys center was formally placed on the reserve/retired list Thursday.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Bills QB Jake Fromm apologizes for 'elite white people' comment

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm issued an apology Thursday after screen grabs of text messages emerged on Twitter that showed Fromm using the phrase "elite white people" during a conversation on guns.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL