Bills CB Tre'Davious White agrees to terms on four-year, $69M extension

Tre'Davious White has quickly established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the game. It didn't take long for him to get paid like it either.

The Bills All-Pro has agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $69 million with $55 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources. No corner is making more per season than the new money ($17.25 million average annual value) in White's deal. Rapoport added White can earn an extra million in Pro Bowl incentives.

After two strong seasons to begin his career, his 2019 campaign prompted the market reset. White tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and didn't allow a touchdown in coverage despite 83 targets, the most for any defensive player who didn't surrender a score. Add in 17 pass deflections, four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, and it makes sense that Buffalo was urgent about locking up its lockdown corner.

The new contracts culminates an interesting few weeks for White, who seriously considered opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the 25-year-old has been handsomely rewarded to lead one of the NFL's best secondary units.