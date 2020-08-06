Around the NFL

Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 04:19 PM

Bills CB Tre'Davious White does not opt out of 2020 season

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tre'Davious White expressed uncertainty about playing amid the ongoing pandemic, but he's decided to set that aside in pursuit of on-field success in 2020.

White did not opt out by Thursday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, meaning he'll be a part of the Buffalo Bills this season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Kim Jones report. White told reporters Wednesday he was "still kind of undecided, honestly" when considering his participation while the potential spread and contraction of COVID-19 remains a risk for everyone in the United States.

The Bills will be pleased to have him. White established himself as a premier cornerback in 2019, receiving the most targets in the entire NFL without allowing a touchdown in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. He allowed a passer rating of just 43.0 in coverage, the second-lowest rate (minimum 50 targets), per PFF.

White did so by excelling in press coverage, allowing the fifth-lowest passer rating in such situations (44.3), per PFF. And finally, according to Next Gen Stats, the All-Pro allowed a completion percentage below expectation of -8.4, good for fourth-best in the NFL (minimum 50 targets). He's the linchpin of what fellow Bills CB Josh Norman dubbed "the best secondary in the league" during a Thursday interview with local reporters.

"I think guys really sleep on Micah [Hyde] and [Jordan] Poyer back there," Norman said. "It's because they really do a great job over the top and then coming down in the box as well. They are two of the best tandems in the league. And then you have Tre obviously on the other side. He does a great job at just keying in on his man, and having a guy in that position to go day in and day out and make a play. Then you have Levi [Wallace] on the other side, he's doing a great job. Taron [Johnson] in the nickel, you have so many guys that you can put into this position in secondary, and you see what they've done the last couple of years being in the top of the league."

White is very good, and the Bills have a much better chance of being very good in 2020 with him on the roster.

Related Content

Tom Brady thankful to have time to learn before first Bucs season
news

Tom Brady thankful to have time to learn before first Bucs season

In his first training camp outside New England, quarterback Tom Brady describes the challenges of learning a new system in Tampa Bay, both physically and mentally.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs for yardage during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday October 6, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Jaguars 34-27. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Christian McCaffrey: I'd draft myself No. 1 overall in fantasy

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has some advice for those playing fantasy football: Take the dual-threat dynamo first.  
Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) in action against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
news

Roundup: Jaguars CB Rashaan Melvin voluntarily opts out

Another potential starter on the Jaguars defense isn't available for the 2020 season. Jacksonville announced Thursday cornerback Rashaan Melvin voluntarily opted out. The move came just a few hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
David Johnson says he and Duke will be 'lethal threat' for Texans
news

David Johnson says he and Duke will be 'lethal threat' for Texans

Texans running back David Johnson is confident about the backfield tandem he will create with Houston teammate Duke Johnson.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) reacts after a play during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Eagles 37-10. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Leighton Vander Esch 'not worried about' neck injury anymore

The 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys linebacker missed seven games last season due to a neck injury but says he's fully recovered from January surgery. 
Seahawks interested in Griffen, Matthews, move on from Clowney
news

Seahawks interested in Griffen, Matthews, move on from Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney's return to Seattle doesn't seem likely at this point, but Pete Carroll might turn to a familiar face or two to fill the Seahawks' void up front. Seattle has interest in veteran LB Clay Matthews and DE Everson Griffen, Michael Silver reports.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) goes through drills during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Latrobe, Pa.. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Tomlin: Roethlisberger still has 'Ben-like velocity' after elbow repair

Mike Tomlin knows as well as anyone how resilient Ben Roethlisberger is. But it was comforting nonetheless to observe the Steelers QB performing on a practice field after losing a season to injury and an offseason to the pandemic. Big Ben, Tomlin assured, can still rip it.
Sans preseason, Texans OC will first call plays in season opener
news

Sans preseason, Texans OC will first call plays in season opener

With the Texans set to kick off the season against the Super Bowl champion Chiefs on opening night, OC Tim Kelly's first regular-season game calling plays will be in prime time. 
Brandon Scherff wants to play entire career with Washington 
news

Brandon Scherff wants to play entire career with Washington 

Brandon Scherff has yet to get a long-term contract from the Washington Football Team, but the three-time Pro Bowl guard hopes to remain in D.C. for his entire career.
Mostert knew he'd remain with 49ers despite trade request
news

Mostert knew he'd remain with 49ers despite trade request

Raheem Mostert requested a trade over the offseason, but after ironing things out in regards to his current contract, the 49ers running back reflected on how things materialized. 
Patriots LG Joe Thuney willing to play RT in Cannon's absence
news

Patriots LG Joe Thuney willing to play RT in Cannon's absence

In wake of Marcus Cannon's decision to opt out of the 2020 season, Patriots guard Joe Thuney expressed his interest in taking over the right tackle spot. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL