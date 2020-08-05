Bills CB Tre'Davious White unsure if he'll opt out as deadline looms

Tre'Davious White is coming off the best season in his career, one that vaulted him into the conversation of top corners in the NFL.

It's great timing to be entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, and could be ideal for a new, lucrative contract agreed upon well before the threat of free agency becomes legitimate. But it's also not the best timing because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the risks posed by the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.

White has had to attempt to reconcile these two realities while also preparing for an NFL season -- one in which he says he might not participate.

"We're just kind of just taking it down to the last day and we're going to decide from there," White said of his looming decision on participating, which will be made with his family's input. "I'm still kind of undecided, honestly."

White understandably wanted to enter the Bills facility and see firsthand how the agreed-upon health and safety protocols established by the NFL would be implemented. He's gotten that opportunity, but he's going to wait until just before Thursday's opt-out deadline to decide if he'll play in 2020 or decline in favor of being with his family during an unprecedented and uncertain time.