Around the NFL

Patriots release kickers Folk, Rohrwasser on cutdown day

Published: Sep 05, 2020 at 05:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

New England is entering the final open Sunday of 2020 without a kicker.

The Patriots released veteran Nick Folk and rookie Justin Rohrwasser on Saturday, the team announced along with the rest of its 24 releases.

NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET to trim their rosters down to the maximum of 53 players.

New England spent a fifth-round pick on Rohrwasser in April in the first step out of the Stephen Gostkowski era into the future, but the kicker appears to have failed to impress the coaching staff enough to avoid The Turk. The Patriots brought in Folk to compete with Rohrwasser, and neither performed well enough to keep a roster spot on final cutdown day.

This might not be the end for either kicker, though. With teams actively scanning the free-agent wire for pickups Saturday and Sunday, the Patriots might have simply deemed another player or two more valuable to keep under team control on their active roster than either of the kickers.

One of them very well could be back with the team Sunday, and New England will undoubtedly have a kicker for Week 1.

For now, though, it is a bit comical to see one of the league's model franchises submitting a 53-man roster without a single kicker on it. Maybe Julian Edelman can kick for the time being.

Related Content

Devonta Freeman, corredor de los Falcons de Atlanta, realiza un acarreo en el encuentro ante los Jaguars de Jacksonville, el domingo 22 de diciembre de 2019 (AP Foto/Danny Karnik)
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman visiting Jaguars

The Jaguars have a void at running back after releasing Leonard Fournette. Will Devonta Freeman fill it? The two-time Pro Bowler is visiting Jacksonville, Tom Pelissero reports.  
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White reacts after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White agrees to terms on four-year, $69M extension

Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White has agreed to terms on a massive extension with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per informed sources.
NFL, NFLPA agree to extend daily testing until further notice
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to extend daily testing until further notice

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to extend daily COVID-19 testing for players and other Tier 1 and 2 individuals until further notice, with the exception of game day, according to a memo sent to all 32 clubs, Tom Pelissero reports.
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) poses for a portrait Saturday, August 1 in Florham Park, N.J.
news

Joe Flacco passes physical, makes Jets' 53-man roster to start season

Joe Flacco avoided the PUP list to start the 2020 season. Ian Rapoport reports Flacco was informed he's being placed on the active roster. The team later confirmed Flacco passed his physical and is on the 53-man roster.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the ball during the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

49ers to activate WR Deebo Samuel off non-football injury list 

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is nearing a return after a foot injury sustained this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) trains during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
news

Dolphins acquire rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. in trade with Raiders  

The Las Vegas Raiders are trading rookie third-round pick Lynn Bowden Jr. and a sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round selection.
Ohio governor grants variance allowing Bengals, Browns 'two-game trial' to host fans
news

Ohio governor grants variance allowing Bengals, Browns 'two-game trial' to host fans

Ohio governor Mike DeWine released a statement announcing that the Browns and Bengals have been granted a spectator variance to the states sports order and will be allowed to host up to 6,000 spectators at two home games.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs beat the Chargers 31-21. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Keenan Allen, Chargers agree to four-year contract extension

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $80 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Jaguars cut quarterbacks Josh Dobbs, Mike Glennon
news

Jaguars cut quarterbacks Josh Dobbs, Mike Glennon

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Jags are releasing Josh Dobbs and Mike Glennon, which may indicate a future move to claim Josh Rosen.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin stands on the field during NFL football training camp, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
news

Pass rusher Shaquem Griffin released by Seahawks

The inspirational NFL career of Shaquem Griffin has taken a turn, as the Seahawks are releasing the pass rusher. 
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
news

New England Patriots cut veteran RB Lamar Miller

The Patriots thinned out their running back room on cut-down day with the release of seven-year veteran Lamar Miller.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL