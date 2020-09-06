Buccaneers signing QB Josh Rosen to practice squad

Josh Rosen won't have to go far in order to reach his next destination.

The former Dolphins and Cardinals quarterback plans to join the Buccaneers practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, via sources familiar with the transaction. He went unclaimed off waivers earlier in the day.

Rosen was released by Miami on Saturday after unsuccessful attempts to trade him in the days leading up to the cutdown deadline.

Joining Tampa might be the most stable situation Rosen has encountered since being drafted tenth overall in 2018. As both Garafolo and Pelissero noted, this decision was all about fit for the 23 year old, who will have the chance to learn from Tom Brady. Garafolo added that Rosen spoke with teams that had openings on their active roster but, thanks to a roster bonus he earned on the third day of camp, opted to take a chance on himself and learn from a legend.

Pelissero added that the chance to be paired with an offensive-minded head coach in Bruce Arians and an offensive coordinator in Byron Leftwich who believed in him when he came out of UCLA also proved alluring for the young QB.