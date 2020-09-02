Player cuts tracker: NFL teams finalizing 53-man rosters for 2020 season

With the 2020 NFL season kicking off next week, each team must trim its roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5. We will update the roster moves in real time -- beginning with transactions from Monday, Aug. 31 -- until the league's deadline. Navigate to your team by clicking the divisions below:

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills


Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

WR: Ricardo Louis

DE: Avery Moss

LB: James Crawford

CB: Deatrick Nichols

S: Jeremiah Dinson

New England Patriots
New England Patriots


New York Jets
New York Jets

DT: Sterling Johnson

LB: B.J. Bello

K: Brett Maher

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

WR: Michael Dereus

C: Sean Pollard

DE: John Daka

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals


Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns


Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers


AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

QB: Alex McGough

DT: Albert Huggins

LB: Daren Bates

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

FB: Roosevelt Nix

TE: Ian Bunting

T: Andrew Donnal

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

RB: Leonard Fournette

TE: Charles Jones

Edge: Yannick Ngakoue (trade)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans


AFC WEST

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos


Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs


Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

RB: Rod Smith

G: Jordan Roos

C: Jordan Devey

LB: Sharif Finch

CB: Prince Amukamara; Nick Nelson

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers


NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys


New York Giants
New York Giants

OT: Jackson Dennis

DB: Jaquarius Landrews

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles


Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team

WR: Darvin Kidsy

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears


Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

WR: Geremy Davis

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers


Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings


NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons


Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

LB: Andre Smith (trade)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints


Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

K: Elliott Fry

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

CB: Jalen Davis

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams


San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

DE: James Lockhart

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks


