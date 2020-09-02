Player cuts tracker: NFL teams finalizing 53-man rosters for 2020 season

With the 2020 NFL season kicking off next week, each team must trim its roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5. We will update the roster moves in real time -- beginning with transactions from Monday, Aug. 31 -- until the league's deadline. Navigate to your team by clicking the divisions below:
AFC EAST
WR: Ricardo Louis
DE: Avery Moss
LB: James Crawford
CB: Deatrick Nichols
S: Jeremiah Dinson
DT: Sterling Johnson
LB: B.J. Bello
K: Brett Maher
AFC NORTH
WR: Michael Dereus
C: Sean Pollard
DE: John Daka
AFC SOUTH
QB: Alex McGough
DT: Albert Huggins
LB: Daren Bates
FB: Roosevelt Nix
TE: Ian Bunting
T: Andrew Donnal
RB: Leonard Fournette
TE: Charles Jones
Edge: Yannick Ngakoue (trade)
AFC WEST
RB: Rod Smith
G: Jordan Roos
C: Jordan Devey
LB: Sharif Finch
CB: Prince Amukamara; Nick Nelson
NFC EAST
OT: Jackson Dennis
DB: Jaquarius Landrews
WR: Darvin Kidsy
NFC NORTH
WR: Geremy Davis
NFC SOUTH
LB: Andre Smith (trade)
K: Elliott Fry
NFC WEST
CB: Jalen Davis
DE: James Lockhart