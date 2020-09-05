Around the NFL

Saturday's notable releases: Titans cut QB Trevor Siemian, Packers part ways with WR Jake Kumerow

Published: Sep 05, 2020
As NFL teams make the moves to finalize their 53-man rosters, here are notable cuts and news from Saturday.

  • It was a short-lived stay in Tennessee for Trevor Siemian.

Signed on Aug. 19, Siemian is being released by the Titans, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Garafolo added he believes Siemian's time as a free agent will be short-lived just like his stay with the Titans as the one-time Broncos starter is likely to have options. Siemian, who played with the Jets last season and started one game, has started 25 games over four seasons in the NFL, 24 of those starts with Denver.

With Siemian departing, that would put former Alliance of American Football player Logan Woodside as Ryan Tannehill's backup.

  • Green Bay's receiving corps has produced a surprising cut on the day all teams must trim to 53.

The Packers are cutting fan favorite wideout Jake Kumerow, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Discussion regarding Green Bay's receiving corps has persisted for over a year, thanks to its lack of notable playmakers outside of Davante Adams. Players like Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have risen to the challenge, but most everyone still expected the Packers to select a receiver in the first round of a target-heavy draft.

Instead, they went with their quarterback of the future, Jordan Love. Now, they're trimming their roster by dropping a pass-catcher at a time when it seems as if they could use him more than depth elsewhere.

Kumerow wasn't exactly a scoring machine, finding the end zone just twice in 19 career games, but the player known as "Touchdown Jesus" will no longer be available to help Aaron Rodgers.

This process is always a puzzle, though, and assembly strategy can vary based on who is picking the pieces.

  • Running back Lamar Miller really never got going with the New England Patriots and now he's departing, as he's being released by the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Miller signed with the Pats just before camp, but he's coming off an ACL tear and just recently passed his physical. The Patriots are also releasing wide receiver Jeff Thomas, Rapoport reported, and are waiving rookie quarterback Brian Lewerke, Pelissero reported.
  • Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore, who was on an restricted free-agent tender worth $2.13 million, has agreed to a restructured contract and will be staying in Seattle, Rapoport reported.
  • The Washington Football Team is releasing tight end Richard Rodgers, Rapoport reported, and waiving rookie quarterback Steven Montez, Pelissero reported. Washington also cut safety Sean Davis and placed linebacker Reuben Foster.
  • The Cleveland Browns are cutting center Jon Toth and rookie quarterback Kevin Davidson, Pelissero reported.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals are cutting quarterback Brandon Allen, who got some starting experience last season with the Broncos, Pelissero reported. Allen wasn't the only Bengals QB cut on Saturday, as quarterback Jake Dolegala was informed by the team that he would be released, Pelissero reported. Currently, that was leave the Bengals with just Joe Burrow and Ryan Finley in the quarterback room. However, as Pelissero noted, Cincinnati is No. 1 on the waiver wire.
  • The Denver Broncos are parting ways with another linebacker, as they are cutting second-year player Josh Watson, per Pelissero. Watson played in eight games as a rookie.
  • The Buffalo Bills are releasing linebacker Andre Smith, Rapoport reported. Smith, most notably a special teamer, was acquired via trade with the Panthers previously.
  • The Arizona Cardinals are releasing cornerback Chris Jones, Pelissero reported. Jones, heading into his third season, registered three starts last year for Arizona.
  • The Los Angeles Rams are waiving cornerback Donte Deayon. Deayon has drawn plenty of camera time during the current season of Hard Knocks and could return to the team on the practice squad if the three-year pro clears waivers.
  • The Houston Texans are signing running back C.J. Prosise to their practice squad, Rapoport reported. Prosise spent the last four seasons with the Seahawks.
  • The Indianapolis Colts are cutting tight end Andrew Vollert with the hopes of Vollert clearing waivers and being able to return to the practice squad. Though he appeared in just this season's initial episode, Vollert has drawn notoriety from Hard Knocks when he was memorably cut by the Chargers.
  • The Seattle Seahawks released outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin, Rapoport reported.
  • The Detroit Lions are releasing running back Jonathan Williams, though he's expected to return to the practice squad should he clear waivers, Rapoport reported.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars are cutting a pair of reserve quarterbacks, Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs, Rapoport reported. As it stands, starter Gardner Minshew and rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton are the QBs remaining on the roster.

