Saturday's notable releases: Titans cut QB Trevor Siemian, Packers part ways with WR Jake Kumerow

As NFL teams make the moves to finalize their 53-man rosters, here are notable cuts and news from Saturday.

It was a short-lived stay in Tennessee for Trevor Siemian.

Signed on Aug. 19, Siemian is being released by the Titans, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Garafolo added he believes Siemian's time as a free agent will be short-lived just like his stay with the Titans as the one-time Broncos starter is likely to have options. Siemian, who played with the Jets last season and started one game, has started 25 games over four seasons in the NFL, 24 of those starts with Denver.

With Siemian departing, that would put former Alliance of American Football player Logan Woodside as Ryan Tannehill's backup.

Green Bay's receiving corps has produced a surprising cut on the day all teams must trim to 53.

The Packers are cutting fan favorite wideout Jake Kumerow, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Discussion regarding Green Bay's receiving corps has persisted for over a year, thanks to its lack of notable playmakers outside of Davante Adams. Players like Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have risen to the challenge, but most everyone still expected the Packers to select a receiver in the first round of a target-heavy draft.

Instead, they went with their quarterback of the future, Jordan Love. Now, they're trimming their roster by dropping a pass-catcher at a time when it seems as if they could use him more than depth elsewhere.

Kumerow wasn't exactly a scoring machine, finding the end zone just twice in 19 career games, but the player known as "Touchdown Jesus" will no longer be available to help Aaron Rodgers.

This process is always a puzzle, though, and assembly strategy can vary based on who is picking the pieces.