Broncos release veteran linebacker Todd Davis

Todd Davis rose from undrafted free agent to Super Bowl champion in Denver, but his time in the Mile High City has come to a close.

The Broncos have released the veteran linebacker, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the move.

Davis came to Denver by way of Sacramento State (with a stop in New Orleans sandwiched in between), rising from the bottom third of the roster into the starting lineup in 2016 following the departure of Danny Trevathan. The linebacker proved to be a reliable and consistent defender in the years that followed, appearing in 60 games (59 starts) from 2016-2019 and recording 270 tackles (18 for loss), two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

With a $5 million base salary and just $500,000 of it guaranteed, Davis became expendable Friday after Denver acquired Austin Calitro in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals.