Pass rusher Shaquem Griffin released by Seahawks

Shaquem Griffin's inspiring NFL career has encountered a turn.

The edge rusher has been released by the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Griffin has inspired countless fans with his story, overcoming the challenges associated with not having a left hand (due to a rare birth defect and subsequent amputation) to earn American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year while at UCF and eventually be selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Griffin joined his twin brother, Seahawks defensive back Shaquill, in Seattle, where the two spent the last two seasons as part of the same defense.

Shaquem Griffin appeared in 32 games (one start) in his first two NFL campaigns, tallying 16 combined tackles. He was mostly a rotational and special teams player, and with Seattle's selection of Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks in April, Griffin became expendable.