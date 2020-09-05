Jaguars cut quarterbacks Josh Dobbs, Mike Glennon

The Jacksonville Jaguars are cutting both of their veteran backup quarterbacks.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Jags are releasing Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the roster cuts.

The moves leave 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Luton, out of Oregon State, as the lone backup behind starter Gardner Minshew.

A one-time starter for Tampa Bay as a rookie, Glennon has quickly become an NFL afterthought. He spent last year as a backup in Oakland, coming in relief twice. He previously spent a year in Arizona as a backup. He then washed out of Chicago after signing a big-money contract in 2017 only to be quickly supplanted by Mitchell Trubisky. Glennon could land a job as a backup in a league that loves reshuffling statuesque quarterbacks that no longer fit the profile of a 2020s QB, but archaic coaches fawn over.

The Jags acquired Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh last September after he lost the backup job to Mason Rudolph and Jacksonville starter Nick Foles suffered a clavicle injury in Week 1. Dobbs didn't see the field last year for the Jags.

It's possible Dobbs or Glennon are brought back on the practice squad, Rapoport added.