Lamar Miller expected to sign one-year deal with Patriots

Lamar Miller's road back to the NFL has a new stop: Foxborough.

The running back is expected to sign with the New England Patriots after visiting Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Miller's agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Miller's NFL career came to a halt when he suffered an ACL tear during Houston's third preseason game in 2019, ending his season. The injury came at a terrible time -- Miller's contract year -- and spelled an end to his stint in Houston after four years.

Flying under the radar after falling out of public consciousness due to the injury, Miller has resurfaced with an offense that's starting to fill up with reclamation projects. Quarterback Cam Newton signed with New England earlier this summer and will likely be the one handing it off to Miller, who was seen as a legitimate lead back before his knee injury.