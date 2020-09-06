Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman visiting Jaguars

The Jaguars have a void at running back after releasing Leonard Fournette. Will Devonta Freeman fill it?
The two-time Pro Bowler is visiting Jacksonville, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
ESPN first reported the development.
Freeman is coming off a pair of forgettable seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who released him in March. Once the highest-paid RB in the league, the 28-year-old has held off on signing for months in pursuit of a particular contract. NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Freeman might sit out the 2020 season altogether.
In May, he passed on a one-year, $4 million offer from the Seahawks. Freeman has since changed agents, linking with Drew Rosenhaus after Kristin Campbell terminated their arrangement.
The Jags, of course, have some money and playing time available after surprisingly parting ways with Fournette. Their running back room is currently headed by Ryquell Armstead, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a second time this past week, and former Washington reserve Chris Thompson.