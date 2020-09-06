Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman visiting Jaguars

The Jaguars have a void at running back after releasing Leonard Fournette. Will Devonta Freeman fill it?

The two-time Pro Bowler is visiting Jacksonville, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

ESPN first reported the development.

Freeman is coming off a pair of forgettable seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who released him in March. Once the highest-paid RB in the league, the 28-year-old has held off on signing for months in pursuit of a particular contract. NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Freeman might sit out the 2020 season altogether.

In May, he passed on a one-year, $4 million offer from the Seahawks. Freeman has since changed agents, linking with Drew Rosenhaus after Kristin Campbell terminated their arrangement.