Devonta Freeman hires Rosenhaus after previous agent severed ties

Devonta Freeman has a new representative as he searches for a new job.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Wednesday that Freeman has joined his squad.

"We want to work out a deal in the immediate future, and we are open to any team," Rosenhaus told ESPN. "He's healthy, he's in shape, and I'm on a mission to have him give a team a lift in late July."

NFL Network's Mike Silver reported last week that Freeman's previous agent, Kristin Campbell, severed ties with the running back. Freeman turned down a contract offer by the Seattle Seahawks, who eventually signed Carlos Hyde instead. The running back believed he was worth more than Seattle's one-year offer worth up to $4 million, Silver added at the time.

Now with Rosenhaus repping him, the 28-year-old hopes to land that desired deal.

One of the big names remaining on the free-agent market, Freeman has missed 16 games the past two seasons due to injury and hasn't played a full 16-game slate since 2016. He averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry in 2019 on 184 totes with two TDs.

Freeman can still be an early-down hammer with dynamic upside if he can remain healthy. Teams like the Buccaneers and Eagles have a need at the position and could offer carries for a veteran back like Freeman. The question is whether Rosenhaus can coax a better offer for Freeman than he'd previously turned down.

2020 NFL season scheduled to kick off in 50 days
news

2020 NFL season scheduled to kick off in 50 days

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to kick off 50 days from today, on Sept. 10, when the Houston Texans visit the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. 
Texans DT Blacklock upon signing rookie deal: 'Grown men do cry'
news

Texans DT Blacklock upon signing rookie deal: 'Grown men do cry'

Ross Blacklock, the Texans' top draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was overcome with emotion once signing his rookie contract. 
NFLPA tells players there will be no preseason games in 2020
news

NFLPA tells players there will be no preseason games in 2020

A day after the NFL offered to have zero preseason games, the NFLPA informed players there will be no preseason contests ahead of the 2020 season. An agreement is all but official.
Rams' first season at SoFi Stadium will have limited or no fans
news

Rams' first season at SoFi Stadium will have limited or no fans

The L.A. Rams on Tuesday announced SoFi Stadium will be at limited or no capacity in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; season tickets will not be possible in 2020, either. 
NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point
news

NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point

At some point during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFLPA website
HBO releases 'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' trailer ahead of debut
news

HBO releases 'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' trailer ahead of debut

Hard Knocks teased its upcoming season with a trailer released Tuesday. With the Chargers and Rams getting ready to report for training camp, the prevailing message was simple: It's good to be back.
Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Raiders agree to terms with No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs

The Raiders have struck a deal with their top pick of 2020. Las Vegas has agreed to terms with receiver Henry Ruggs III on a rookie deal worth $16.67 million over four years.
Washington hires Julie Donaldson as senior VP of media
news

Washington hires Julie Donaldson as senior VP of media

The Washington football club announced Tuesday that Julie Donaldson has been named senior vice president of media.
Clemson's Isaiah Simmons (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
news

Cardinals agree to $20.66M deal with first-rounder Isaiah Simmons

We're mere weeks from seeing the first professional snaps of one of the spring's most-hyped players. The Cardinals have agreed to terms with linebacker Isaiah Simmons on a four-year deal worth $20.66 million, Ian Rapoport reports. 
Sean McVay copying Shanahan's approach with RB committee
news

Sean McVay copying Shanahan's approach with RB committee

The Rams moved on from Todd Gurley with the plan of employing a committee approach in 2020. Coach Sean McVay said he's taking a page out of Kyle Shanahan's playbook in how he plans to approach the running back position.
O.J. Howard: Buccaneers 'right up there' with NFL's top offenses
news

O.J. Howard: Buccaneers 'right up there' with NFL's top offenses

Between Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, Ronald Jones, a solid offensive line, all the pieces are there for an explosive year from the Buccaneers' offense. Howard believes it's one of the league's best.
