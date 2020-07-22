Devonta Freeman hires Rosenhaus after previous agent severed ties

"We want to work out a deal in the immediate future, and we are open to any team," Rosenhaus told ESPN. "He's healthy, he's in shape, and I'm on a mission to have him give a team a lift in late July."

NFL Network's Mike Silver reported last week that Freeman's previous agent, Kristin Campbell, severed ties with the running back. Freeman turned down a contract offer by the Seattle Seahawks, who eventually signed Carlos Hyde instead. The running back believed he was worth more than Seattle's one-year offer worth up to $4 million, Silver added at the time.

Now with Rosenhaus repping him, the 28-year-old hopes to land that desired deal.

One of the big names remaining on the free-agent market, Freeman has missed 16 games the past two seasons due to injury and hasn't played a full 16-game slate since 2016. He averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry in 2019 on 184 totes with two TDs.