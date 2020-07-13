Devonta Freeman's agent severs ties with free-agent RB

Devonta Freeman's already uncertain NFL future hit yet another snag Sunday night.

NFL Network's Mike Silver reported that Freeman's agent, Kristin Campbell, notified the free-agent running back that she's terminating their relationship. Campbell notably negotiated the five-year, $41.25 million extension Freeman signed with the Falcons in 2017 that made him the highest-paid RB in the game.

Freeman, 28, still remains a notable name on the free agent market nearly four months after being released by Atlanta. A deal with the Seahawks in late May appeared imminent but talks fell through at the last minute, leading to Seattle's decision to sign Carlos Hyde. Silver noted at the time that Freeman believed he was worth more than the one-year offer that was on the table. He was set to make up to $4 million on that deal.

Silver also reported shortly after the end of those talks that the six-year veteran insisted he is open to sitting out next season if his contract number isn't met. The Buccaneers briefly expressed interest in June, prompting Freeman to tell the team via Twitter they could reach out to him directly. Of course, nothing materialized from that exchange.