Washington places LB Reuben Foster on IR, cuts safety Sean Davis

Published: Sep 05, 2020 at 09:15 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Reuben Foster's comeback is on hold.

The Washington Football Team placed the linebacker on injured reserve Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

ESPN first reported the news.

Placing Foster on IR before final cuts would mean the linebacker is out for the season.

Foster suffered a devastating knee injury in May 2019, which included his ACL and LCL. He was taken off the physically unable to perform list in early August.

After missing nearly two years, Foster said it was "kind of nerve-racking" to get back on the field.

His stay didn't last long.

Foster, a former first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers, last played a game on Oct. 28, 2018, with the Niners. The 26-year-old missed the end of the 2018 season after being waived by San Francisco during an investigation into a domestic violence allegation, for which he was later cleared. Foster then missed all of 2019 due to the knee injury.

Placing Foster on IR prematurely ends his comeback in Washington.

The thumping linebacker has played in just 16 games since being selected in the first round in 2017.

Washington also cut safety Sean Davis Saturday morning. The move was a semi-surprise given that the team guaranteed $2 million of his one-year $4 million contract.

The safety market continues to get over saturated with veterans who had signed deals earlier in the spring. Davis' release follows that of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Damarious Randall in recent days.

