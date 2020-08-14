Reuben Foster: 'Kind of nerve-racking' returning to field after missing nearly two years

It's been nearly two years since Reuben Foster joined the Washington Football Team. The once-star Alabama linebacker still hasn't played a snap for the team.

The former first-round pick by the 49ers missed the end of the 2018 season after being waived by San Francisco during an investigation into a domestic violence allegation, for which he was later cleared. Foster then missed all of 2019 due to an ACL tear.

"It's kind of nerve-racking, but I am just happy to be on the field with the guys again," Foster said to reporters Friday, via Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Foster last played a game on Oct. 28, 2018, for the Niners. As he makes his return in Washington, the hard-hitting linebacker isn't playing by the Dr. Leo Marvin Baby Steps method.

"It's weird. Two years. I've been out of the game for two years," Foster said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "Of course, it's going to be weird. But I'm up for any challenge. But when it comes to football, I'm not taking any baby steps. I'm taking big steps."

A healthy and focused Foster could provide a big upgrade in the middle of a Washington defense that was picked apart last season. When right, Foster is a thumping tackler but has struggled at times in coverage in his limited pro career.

After missing most of the past two seasons, and playing just 10 games his rookie year, Foster knows a comeback isn't a given. He must work for it.